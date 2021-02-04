American Society of Nephrology and Renalytix to Co-Host Virtual Capital Markets Day for Kidney Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney diseases to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announced today that it will co-host a Capital Markets Day for Kidney Health with the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) on Thursday, February 11 from 8:00 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. EST. The virtual event will bring together a broad group of delegates representing the kidney community, including leading clinicians, representatives of U.S. government health agencies, kidney care innovators and investors focused on life sciences and medical technology, for a series of presentations and panel discussions on the challenges and innovations arising from kidney health and the market opportunity in this area.

The Capital Markets Day for Kidney Health event will feature keynote addresses by Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FRCP(C), FASN, President, American Society of Nephrology and Chief, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension, Director, Feingberg Cardiovascular and Renal Research Institute, Charles Horace Mayo Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University; and Steven Coca, DO, MS, Associate Professor of Medicine Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York and co-founder of RenalytixAI. RenalytixAI CEO James McCullough will also participate in a panel discussion on lead IPOs in kidney disease in 2020.

The full agenda and registration information can be viewed here: https://www.asn-online.org/KCMD

Kidney diseases affects 850 million individuals worldwide, including over 37 million Americans, costing the U.S. healthcare system over $120 billion per year in Medicare spending alone.1, 2, 3 Despite the significant patient need, awareness and new product development has lagged behind many other fields, until now. There is a trend among healthcare companies, medical providers, organizations, and researchers to assess early-stage prognosis and end-to-end integrated solutions for kidney disease in an effort to prevent the economic and health impacts.