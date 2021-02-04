Agrify Streamlines Seed to Harvest Compliance with Integration of Metrc

Agrify’s Cultivation Software Strengthened with Regulatory Tracking and Compliance System

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced that it has integrated Metrc with its Agrify Insights software platform. This integration further strengthens Agrify’s software capabilities by adding regulatory tracking and compliance functionality to Agrify Insights’ many other core features, which allow cultivators to optimize growing environments with the goal to achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost.



Metrc is a regulatory compliance tracking and management solution used by 15 states and the District of Columbia to track cannabis from seed to sale. At launch, the Metrc integration is an offered feature in Agrify Insights and is approved for use in Massachusetts, Colorado, and Nevada through Agrify’s Agxion, Inc. subsidiary. In the coming months, Agrify plans to roll out Agrify Insights with the Metrc integration in every state that it is certified for use.