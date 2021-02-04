 

Agrify Streamlines Seed to Harvest Compliance with Integration of Metrc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Agrify’s Cultivation Software Strengthened with Regulatory Tracking and Compliance System

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced that it has integrated Metrc with its Agrify Insights software platform. This integration further strengthens Agrify’s software capabilities by adding regulatory tracking and compliance functionality to Agrify Insights’ many other core features, which allow cultivators to optimize growing environments with the goal to achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost.

Metrc is a regulatory compliance tracking and management solution used by 15 states and the District of Columbia to track cannabis from seed to sale. At launch, the Metrc integration is an offered feature in Agrify Insights and is approved for use in Massachusetts, Colorado, and Nevada through Agrify’s Agxion, Inc. subsidiary. In the coming months, Agrify plans to roll out Agrify Insights with the Metrc integration in every state that it is certified for use.

“Our cutting-edge cultivation software provides real-time monitoring, control, and management of our clients’ operations while delivering actionable insights into production optimization,” said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. “We follow a customer-centric approach and continuously evaluate how we can best optimize our software platform to help clients achieve high levels of efficiency in their business. Compliance management software is a vital aspect of the cannabis industry, and with this new Metrc integration, we believe clients will have a complete backend solution to help them achieve operational efficiencies.”

The Agrify Insights platform seamlessly shares data with Metrc in the following ways:

  • Information about cannabis strains is automatically synchronized between Agrify Insights and Metrc
  • Harvest yields entered into Agrify Insights is uploaded to Metrc
  • Facility locations defined in Agrify Insights can be uploaded to Metrc with the press of a button
  • Metrc items can be defined in Agrify Insights or imported from Metrc into Agrify Insights
  • When new lifecycles are started in Agrify Insights, a new plant batch is created in Metrc
  • When plants are transplanted from the Integrated Grow Racks (IGR) into a Vertical Farming Unit (VFU), the plant batch location and plant batch growth phase are both updated in Metrc
  • Plant tags in Agrify Insights are synchronized with plants in Metrc
  • Plants in vegetative and flower phases marked as “destroyed” in Agrify Insights are also marked as “destroyed” in Metrc
  • Harvest weights and lab test results are automatically downloaded from Metrc into Agrify Insights where the data can be easily analyzed and plotted on 10 different types of charts
    Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agrify Streamlines Seed to Harvest Compliance with Integration of Metrc Agrify’s Cultivation Software Strengthened with Regulatory Tracking and Compliance SystemBURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units