Agrify Streamlines Seed to Harvest Compliance with Integration of Metrc
Agrify’s Cultivation Software Strengthened with Regulatory Tracking and Compliance System
BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrify Corporation (NasdaqCM:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), a developer of highly advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow
solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace, today announced that it has integrated Metrc with its Agrify Insights software platform. This integration further strengthens Agrify’s software
capabilities by adding regulatory tracking and compliance functionality to Agrify Insights’ many other core features, which allow cultivators to optimize growing environments with the goal to
achieve the highest quality, consistency, and yield, all at the lowest possible cost.
Metrc is a regulatory compliance tracking and management solution used by 15 states and the District of Columbia to track cannabis from seed to sale. At launch, the Metrc integration is an offered feature in Agrify Insights and is approved for use in Massachusetts, Colorado, and Nevada through Agrify’s Agxion, Inc. subsidiary. In the coming months, Agrify plans to roll out Agrify Insights with the Metrc integration in every state that it is certified for use.
“Our cutting-edge cultivation software provides real-time monitoring, control, and management of our clients’ operations while delivering actionable insights into production optimization,” said Raymond Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Agrify. “We follow a customer-centric approach and continuously evaluate how we can best optimize our software platform to help clients achieve high levels of efficiency in their business. Compliance management software is a vital aspect of the cannabis industry, and with this new Metrc integration, we believe clients will have a complete backend solution to help them achieve operational efficiencies.”
The Agrify Insights platform seamlessly shares data with Metrc in the following ways:
- Information about cannabis strains is automatically synchronized between Agrify Insights and Metrc
- Harvest yields entered into Agrify Insights is uploaded to Metrc
- Facility locations defined in Agrify Insights can be uploaded to Metrc with the press of a button
- Metrc items can be defined in Agrify Insights or imported from Metrc into Agrify Insights
- When new lifecycles are started in Agrify Insights, a new plant batch is created in Metrc
- When plants are transplanted from the Integrated Grow Racks (IGR) into a Vertical Farming Unit (VFU), the plant batch location and plant batch growth phase are both updated in Metrc
- Plant tags in Agrify Insights are synchronized with plants in Metrc
- Plants in vegetative and flower phases marked as “destroyed” in Agrify Insights are also marked as “destroyed” in Metrc
- Harvest weights and lab test results are automatically downloaded from Metrc into Agrify Insights where the data can be easily analyzed and plotted on 10 different types of charts
