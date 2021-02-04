 

The Michaels Companies to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today announced that the Company plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, March 4, 2021, before the opening of U.S. financial markets. In connection with the announcement, the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to discuss its financial and operational results.

Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151909/e1b8b7e828. Callers who pre-register will be given a phone number and a unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Investors without internet access or who are unable to pre-register can join the call by dialing (844) 340-4762 or (412) 717-9617.

The conference call will also be webcast at https://investors.michaels.com/news-events/events. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for 9 months after the call. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available until March 18, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, access code 10151909.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company operates more than 1,275 Michaels stores in 49 states and Canada. Additionally, the Company serves customers through digital platforms including Michaels.com and Canada.michaels.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high-quality custom and specialty framing merchandise. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Michaels Companies to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on March 4, 2021 The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today announced that the Company plans to report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results on Thursday, March 4, 2021, before the opening of U.S. financial markets. In connection with the announcement, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update