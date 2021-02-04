HyreCar Announces Pricing of $25.85 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC and Northland Securities Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers, D.A. Davidson & Co., Maxim Group, and Ladenberg Thalman & Co., are acting as financial advisors for the offering.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,200,000 shares of common stock of the company at a price to the public of $11.75 per share. HyreCar expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $25.85 million from the offering. In addition, HyreCar has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 330,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

HyreCar intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, and general corporate purposes including sales and marketing and technology investments to continue to grow its platform.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020. The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by calling (612) 326-1305, or by emailing syndicate@lakestreetcm.com; or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com