 

Facedrive to Launch Steer EV Subscription Service Platform in Toronto

Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive") (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" technology ecosystem, is excited to announce that it will be launching Steer, America’s fastest-growing electric vehicle subscription service and an integral part of Facedrive’s TaaS vertical, in Toronto, Ontario. Toronto will be the first Canadian city to welcome this hassle-free, low-emission alternative to owning, leasing or renting vehicles. The launch is scheduled for the first week of March, 2021, and is aligned with the company’s expansion strategy in North America and globally.

Steer is a Washington, D.C.-based, technology-driven monthly vehicle subscription service acquired by Facedrive from Exelorate Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (https://www.exeloncorp.com), in September, 2020. The acquisition was intended to complement Facedrive’s original ridesharing and food delivery services and presented a natural fit between its ESG philosophy and Steer’s market offering. Incubated within and backed by Exelon, a Fortune 100 company and the largest producer of clean energy in the United States, Steer was created to challenge traditional car ownership and accelerate the switch to environmentally-friendly transportation. Strategically positioned in the automotive subscription services market which was projected to grow by USD $9.15 billion between 2020 and 2024 (Automotive Subscription Services 2020 Global Market Report), Steer has achieved multi-million annual recurring revenue in less than 12 months of operation.

The Steer business model has capitalized on the ongoing dramatic shift in the automotive industry and consumer behavior patterns, embracing the rising global trends of environmental consciousness and sharing economy. The compelling story behind Steer’s vision is combined with flawless execution and fine-tuned operation. The signup process is easy and can be done in one click of a button at www.steerev.com, with subsequent vehicle selection, booking or upgrade just as hassle-free. Steer’s seamless user experience, bespoke concierge services and continuously growing fleet enables it to maintain a leadership position in the industry and grow a loyal fan base in its existing market. Weeks away from the scheduled launch in its first Canadian city, the service has already generated a lot of excitement among Torontonians and experienced demand in excess of the original vehicle supply estimates. Perfectly integrated into the Facedrive ESG ecosystem to take advantage of its inter-vertical synergies and cater to shared user base of green and socially responsible consumers, Steer is set to successfully fill a gap in the Canadian market with an innovative EV subscription offering and grow considerably within months of its Toronto launch.

