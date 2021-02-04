 

Banco Santander-Chile Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

04.02.2021   

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC; SSE: Bsantander) announced today its unaudited results1 for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020 and fourth quarter 2020 (4Q20).

Net income attributable to shareholder up 57.2% YoY in 4Q20. ROAE of 20.4% in 4Q20

Net income attributable to shareholders in 4Q20 totaled Ch$183,435 million (Ch$0.97 per share and US$0.55 per ADR), increasing 74.5% compared to 3Q20 from now on QoQ) and increasing 57.2% compared to 4Q19. It is important to point out that 4Q20 results include an additional provision of Ch$50,000 million recognized in order to increase coverage ratios considering the uncertainty surrounding the potential impacts on credit quality of the COVID-19 crisis. Even with this impact, net income increased 74.5% QoQ due to higher net interest income, a rebound in fees, an improvement in asset quality and cost control. The Bank's ROAE expanded 886bp compared to 3Q20, reaching 20.4%. With these strong results, net income attributable to shareholders accumulated up to December 2020 totaled Ch$517,447 million (Ch$2.75 per share and US$1.54 per ADR), decreasing 6.3% compared to 2019 with a ROAE of 14.5% year-to-date (YTD).

41% YoY rise in non-interest bearing demand deposits

The Bank’s total deposits increased 7.0% YoY and decreased 2.1% QoQ in 2Q20. In the quarter, non-interest bearing demand deposits continued to grow strongly, reaching 4.7% QoQ and 41.4% YoY due to high growth of retail checking accounts and continued strength in the Bank’s transactional banking services for companies. Demand deposit growth was also driven by the effects of the second withdrawal from pension funds.  

Time deposits decreased 19.8% YoY and 10.2% QoQ due to lower interest rates. In March, the Central Bank lowered its MPR, which serves as reference rate for most CLP denominated deposits. At the same time the Bank continued to enforce time deposit price discipline, improving our time deposit funding cost in nominal pesos in absolute terms and compared to our main peers.

Life and Superdigital driving digital account openings

Retail demand deposit growth was also driven by Life and Superdigital that thrived in the quarter. The lockdowns have increased the demand for online banking services and our attractive digital product offer drove record demand for these products. Our digital channels have proven vital during the COVID-19 crisis providing clients with an easy access to our transactional products.

