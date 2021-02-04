 

Power REIT Acquires Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Highly Accretive Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 13:16  |  44   |   |   

Old Bethpage, New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”) today announced that it has acquired a 37,000 square foot state-of-the art greenhouse cannabis cultivation facility located in Riverside County, California (the “Property”) through a wholly owned subsidiary (“PropCo”) for $7.685 million. Power REIT funded the transaction using $2.685 million of cash on hand and the issuance of 192,308 shares of Power REIT’s Series A Preferred Stock (NYSE American ticker: PW.PRA), which had a closing price of $26.00 per share on February 2, 2021.

The property is leased to Canndescent (“Canndescent”), the #1 selling flower brand for luxury cannabis, with over 50% store penetration in California. Canndescent offers ultra-premium products grown through a proprietary cultivation process. The lease provides straight-line annual rent of approximately $1,074,000 which represents an unleveraged CORE FFO yield to the Common Shares of Power REIT of greater than 26%. The transaction increases Power REIT’s CORE FFO on a run rate basis by approximately $0.21 per share relative to the prior run rate guidance. This increase in CORE FFO is based on using proceeds from the pending Rights Offering that Power REIT is conducting in order to fund the acquisition. Accordingly, such calculation is based on adding approximately 101,000 common shares in order to provide an indication of the pro-forma impact from the acquisition.

David Lesser, Power REIT’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “This transaction demonstrates Power REIT’s ability to source and close accretive real estate acquisitions that we believe should result in the creation of significant shareholder value. This acquisition expands our national footprint into the California market, which is the largest cannabis market in the United States. The acquisition provides attractive valuation metrics including a discount to replacement cost and a lower price than recent comparable property sales in the market. We are also pleased to establish a relationship with Canndescent which is a sophisticated cannabis operator with premier brands and significant customer loyalty.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Power REIT Acquires Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation Facility in Highly Accretive Transaction Old Bethpage, New York, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”) today announced that it has acquired a 37,000 square foot state-of-the art greenhouse cannabis cultivation facility …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Power REIT Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment
28.01.21
Power REIT Announces Extension of Time for Investors to Participate in its Previously Announced Rights Offering
21.01.21
Power REIT Announces Extension of Time for Investors to Participate in its Previously Announced Rights Offering
14.01.21
Power REIT Acquires Greenhouse Property for Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction