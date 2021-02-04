TAIPEI, Feb.4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Biotechnology Corp.(TPEx:4132)("GoldenBiotech"), a leading Taiwanese biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has made two achievements for its Covid-19 new drug candidate Antroquinonol (HOCENA): receiving positive response after DMC review in Phase 2 clinical trial and signed first agreement in global licensing progress. GoldenBiotech receives in Jan. the "Positive Response" from DMC , an FDA approved independent Data Monitoring Committee for its Phase 2 Covid-19 trial in the USA . The trial data of the first set of patients were unblinded and reviewed by the DMC and got "positive response" without modification on the trial and can proceed the following recruitment. According to the FDA 's guidance, the DMC advises the sponsor regarding the continuing safety of trial subjects as well as the continuing validity and scientific merit of the trial.

GoldenBiotech will be applying for the US Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) once the clinical trial exhibits significant clinical results. It has expanded the multi-national centers of trial to the US, Peru and Argentina that will be completed the fastest in the Q 2 of this year. This Covid-19 drug candidate has been granted ODD (Orphan drug designation) approval by the US FDA for treating AML(Leukemia) , HCC(Liver Cancer) and Pancreatic Cancer and by European EMA for treating Pancreatic Cancer.