 

Salesforce Announces Timing of Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results will be released on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Salesforce Investor Relations website at www.salesforce.com/investor.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information, please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.



