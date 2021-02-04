Intercontinental Exchange Announces 10% Increase to its Quarterly Dividend

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2021.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10% from its previous $0.30 per share quarterly dividend in 2020.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2021 to be $1.32 per share, for an aggregate payout of approximately $745 million, and the expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.

Record Date Payable Date March 17, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 16, 2021 June 30, 2021 Sept 16, 2021 Sept 30, 2021 Dec 17, 2021 Dec 31, 2021

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a broad range of customers including financial institutions, corporations and government entities. We operate regulated marketplaces, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the listing, trading and clearing of a broad array of derivatives contracts and financial securities across major asset classes. Our comprehensive data services offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of customers around the world and across asset classes. As a leading technology provider for the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize U.S. residential mortgages, from application and loan origination through to final settlement.

