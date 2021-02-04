 

BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

BrightSphere’s earnings presentation is available at:

https://ir.bsig.com

The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

    Dial-in     
    Toll Free Dial-in Number:    

(844) 445-4807

    International Dial-in Number:    

(647) 253-8636

    Conference ID:    

3498574

Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link (register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:

    Dial-in Replay
    Toll Free Dial-in Number:    

(800) 585-8367

    International Dial-in Number:    

(416) 621-4642

    Conference ID:    

3498574

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $157 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020. Through its five world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.



