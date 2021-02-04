Cummins Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter were $837 million (14.4 percent of sales), compared to $682 million (12.2 percent of sales) excluding restructuring a year ago. Fourth quarter EBITDA included $36 million of expenses associated with reorganization activities and facility closures primarily driven by transformation initiatives in our Distribution segment.

Fourth quarter revenues of $5.8 billion increased 5 percent from the same quarter in 2019. Sales in North America were flat while international revenues increased 12 percent driven by strong demand in China truck and construction markets as well as the growth in new product sales in India.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $501 million ($3.36 per diluted share) compared to $390 million ($2.56 per diluted share) excluding restructuring in 2019. The tax rate in the fourth quarter was 19.7 percent.

Revenues for the full year were $19.8 billion, 16 percent lower than 2019. Sales in North America declined 21 percent and international revenues declined 7 percent. Sales declined in all major regions except China, where demand for trucks and construction equipment reached record levels.

“We faced many challenges in 2020 driven by the severe global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger. “I want to thank all of our employees for their dedication to our company and our customers as they adjusted to the unprecedented slowdown in the global economy and then responded as demand accelerated sharply in the second half of the year, all while facing significant disruption to their daily routines at work and home.”

EBITDA for the year was $3.1 billion (15.7 percent of sales) compared to $3.7 billion (15.8 percent of sales) excluding restructuring in 2019.

Net income attributable to Cummins for the full year was $1.8 billion ($12.01 per diluted share), compared to net income of $2.4 billion ($15.05 per diluted share) excluding restructuring in 2019. The tax rate for 2020 was 22.5 percent.

2021 Outlook:

Based on the current forecast, Cummins projects full year 2021 revenues to be up 8 to 12 percent, and EBITDA to be in the range of 15.0 and 15.5 percent of sales. We expect revenues to increase in all regions and major markets except China where we expect demand to moderate after a record year in 2020.

“Current indicators point to improving demand in a number of key regions and markets in 2021. However, significant uncertainty remains, requiring continued strong focus on managing costs and cash flow as our markets continue to recover around the world. We are still operating under a pandemic with extreme safety measures in place and our suppliers and customers are doing the same. This is presenting challenges to global supply chains as our industry responds to rising demand across multiple end markets. Having effectively managed through an extremely challenging 2020, Cummins is in a strong position to keep investing in future growth while continuing to return cash to shareholders,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger.

The Company plans to return 75 percent of Operating Cash Flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

2020 Highlights:

The Company announced the creation of the Cummins Advocates for Racial Equity Group to focus on police reform, criminal justice, social justice, and economic empowerment of Black people in the United States.

Cummins increased its cash dividend for the 11th straight year and returned a total of $1.4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company used its filter technology to provide 146 tons of filtration media to mask manufacturers across the globe, which has been used to produce more than 108 million masks.

The Company established a joint venture called NPROXX to provide hydrogen storage tank solutions to customers in multiple applications including rail, truck, bus, and other on-highway applications to advance the adoption of hydrogen-based technologies.

In November of 2020, Cummins was named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for North America, one of the premier measures of corporate sustainability, for a 15th consecutive year.

Cummins is one of 21 companies named a “Culture Champion” in October 2020 by a partnership between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Glassdoor, one of the world’s leading recruiting websites. The Company receives high marks for creating cultures of integrity and respect while ranking first in the study’s category for promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace culture.

Fourth quarter 2020 detail (all comparisons to same period in 2019):

Engine Segment

Sales - $2.3 billion, up 2 percent

Segment EBITDA - $338 million, or 14.5 percent of sales, compared to $277 million or 12.1 percent of sales excluding restructuring

On-highway revenues increased 1 percent and off-highway revenues increased 4 percent

Sales were flat in North America but increased 8 percent in international markets primarily due to increased demand in China and India

Distribution Segment

Sales - $2.0 billion, down 2 percent

Segment EBITDA - $165 million, or 8.3 percent of sales, compared to $164 million or 8.0 percent of sales excluding restructuring

Revenues in North America were down 7 percent and international sales increased by 8 percent

Increased demand in power generation markets offset by declines in parts and service

Components Segment

Sales - $1.8 billion, up 18 percent

Segment EBITDA - $280 million, or 15.3 percent of sales, compared to $209 million or 13.4 percent of sales excluding restructuring

Revenues in North America increased by 1 percent and international sales increased by 40 percent due to higher demand in China and India

Power Systems Segment

Sales - $989 million, down 6 percent

Segment EBITDA - $74 million, or 7.5 percent of sales, compared to $55 million, or 5.2 percent of sales excluding restructuring

Power generation revenues decreased by 2 percent while industrial revenues decreased 12 percent due to lower demand in mining and oil and gas markets

New Power Segment

Sales - $34 million, up 89 percent

Segment EBITDA loss - $51 million

Revenues increased due to greater demand in transit and school bus markets in addition to 29 megawatts of electrolyzer projects commissioned

Costs associated with the development of fuel cells and electrolyzers as well as products to support battery electric vehicles are contributing to EBITDA losses

Presentation of Non-GAAP Financial Information

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used in this release and is defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measure in a schedule attached to this release. Cummins presents this information as it believes it is useful to understanding the Company's operating performance, and because EBITDA is a measure used internally to assess the performance of the operating units.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2020 2019 NET SALES $ 5,830 $ 5,578 Cost of sales 4,469 4,265 GROSS MARGIN 1,361 1,313 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 576 632 Research, development and engineering expenses 255 271 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 110 74 Restructuring actions — 119 Other operating expense, net (11 ) (11 ) OPERATING INCOME 629 354 Interest expense 29 22 Other income, net 35 31 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 635 363 Income tax expense 125 65 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 510 298 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 (2 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 501 $ 300 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 3.39 $ 1.98 Diluted $ 3.36 $ 1.97 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 148.0 151.5 Diluted 149.3 152.4 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) (a) Years ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2020 2019 NET SALES $ 19,811 $ 23,571 Cost of sales 14,917 17,591 GROSS MARGIN 4,894 5,980 OPERATING EXPENSES AND INCOME Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,125 2,454 Research, development and engineering expenses 906 1,001 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 452 330 Restructuring actions — 119 Other operating expense, net (46 ) (36 ) OPERATING INCOME 2,269 2,700 Interest expense 100 109 Other income, net 169 243 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,338 2,834 Income tax expense 527 566 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 1,811 2,268 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 22 8 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. $ 1,789 $ 2,260 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CUMMINS INC. Basic $ 12.07 $ 14.54 Diluted $ 12.01 $ 14.48 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 148.2 155.4 Diluted 149.0 156.1 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (a) In millions, except par value December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,401 $ 1,129 Marketable securities 461 341 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 3,862 1,470 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,820 3,670 Inventories 3,425 3,486 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 790 761 Total current assets 11,897 9,387 Long-term assets Property, plant and equipment, net 4,255 4,245 Investments and advances related to equity method investees 1,441 1,237 Goodwill 1,293 1,286 Other intangible assets, net 963 1,003 Pension assets 1,042 1,001 Other assets 1,733 1,578 Total assets $ 22,624 $ 19,737 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade) $ 2,820 $ 2,534 Loans payable 169 100 Commercial paper 323 660 Accrued compensation, benefits and retirement costs 484 560 Current portion of accrued product warranty 674 803 Current portion of deferred revenue 691 533 Other accrued expenses 1,112 1,039 Current maturities of long-term debt 62 31 Total current liabilities 6,335 6,260 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 3,610 1,576 Pensions and OPEB 630 591 Accrued product warranty 672 645 Deferred revenue 840 821 Other liabilities 1,548 1,379 Total liabilities $ 13,635 $ 11,272 EQUITY Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity Common stock, $2.50 par value, 500 shares authorized, 222.4 and 222.4 shares issued $ 2,404 $ 2,346 Retained earnings 15,419 14,416 Treasury stock, at cost, 74.8 and 71.7 shares (7,779 ) (7,225 ) Common stock held by employee benefits trust, at cost, — and 0.2 shares — (2 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,982 ) (2,028 ) Total Cummins Inc. shareholders’ equity 8,062 7,507 Noncontrolling interests 927 958 Total equity $ 8,989 $ 8,465 Total liabilities and equity $ 22,624 $ 19,737 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended December 31, In millions 2020 2019 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 1,142 $ 838 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (260 ) (305 ) Investments in internal use software (14 ) (25 ) Investments in and advances to equity investees (21 ) (4 ) Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (171 ) (128 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 61 93 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges 19 42 Other, net 4 6 Net cash used in investing activities (382 ) (321 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 15 1 Net borrowings (payments) of commercial paper 7 (242 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (32 ) (49 ) Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements 4 — Dividend payments on common stock (200 ) (199 ) Repurchases of common stock (91 ) (465 ) Proceeds from issuing common stock 10 28 Other, net 3 29 Net cash used in financing activities (284 ) (897 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (42 ) (51 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 434 (431 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,967 1,560 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 3,401 $ 1,129 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (a) Years ended December 31, In millions 2020 2019 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ 2,722 $ 3,181 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (528 ) (700 ) Investments in internal use software (47 ) (75 ) Investments in and advances to equity investees (51 ) (20 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (237 ) Investments in marketable securities—acquisitions (593 ) (495 ) Investments in marketable securities—liquidations 469 389 Cash flows from derivatives not designated as hedges 4 (44 ) Other, net 27 32 Net cash used in investing activities (719 ) (1,150 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 2,014 11 Net payments of commercial paper (337 ) (120 ) Payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (73 ) (96 ) Net borrowings under short-term credit agreements 10 53 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (26 ) (33 ) Dividend payments on common stock (782 ) (761 ) Repurchases of common stock (641 ) (1,271 ) Proceeds from issuing common stock 88 76 Other, net 27 46 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 280 (2,095 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (11 ) (110 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,272 (174 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,129 1,303 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 3,401 $ 1,129 (a) Prepared on an unaudited basis in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Three months ended December 31, 2020 External sales $ 1,792 $ 1,987 $ 1,458 $ 560 $ 33 $ 5,830 $ — $ 5,830 Intersegment sales 537 9 373 429 1 1,349 (1,349 ) — Total sales 2,329 1,996 1,831 989 34 7,179 (1,349 ) 5,830 Research, development and engineering expenses 73 11 77 64 30 255 — 255 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 76 17 15 3 (1 ) 110 — 110 Interest income 3 1 1 1 — 6 — 6 EBITDA (2) 338 165 280 74 (51 ) 806 31 837 Depreciation and amortization (3) 53 31 50 34 5 173 — 173 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.5 % 8.3 % 15.3 % 7.5 % NM 11.2 % 14.4 % Three months ended December 31, 2019 External sales $ 1,691 $ 2,031 $ 1,198 $ 640 $ 18 $ 5,578 $ — $ 5,578 Intersegment sales 593 7 359 414 — 1,373 (1,373 ) — Total sales 2,284 2,038 1,557 1,054 18 6,951 (1,373 ) 5,578 Research, development and engineering expenses 92 7 77 59 36 271 — 271 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 48 17 10 (1 ) — 74 — 74 Interest income 2 3 2 1 — 8 — 8 EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) 277 164 209 55 (50 ) 655 27 682 Restructuring actions 18 37 20 12 1 88 31 119 EBITDA (2) 259 127 189 43 (51 ) 567 (4 ) 563 Depreciation and amortization (3) 51 29 62 30 6 178 — 178 EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) as a percentage of total sales 12.1 % 8.0 % 13.4 % 5.2 % NM 9.4 % 12.2 % EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 11.3 % 6.2 % 12.1 % 4.1 % NM 8.2 % 10.1 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1)Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The three months ended December 31, 2019, includes a $31 million restructuring charge related to corporate functions. (2)EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (3)Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) In millions Engine Distribution Components Power Systems New Power Total Segments Intersegment Eliminations (1) Total Year ended December 31, 2020 External sales $ 5,925 $ 7,110 $ 4,650 $ 2,055 $ 71 $ 19,811 $ — $ 19,811 Intersegment sales 2,097 26 1,374 1,576 1 5,074 (5,074 ) — Total sales 8,022 7,136 6,024 3,631 72 24,885 (5,074 ) 19,811 Research, development and engineering expenses 290 31 264 212 109 906 — 906 Equity, royalty and interest income (loss) from investees 312 62 61 21 (4 ) 452 — 452 Interest income 9 4 4 4 — 21 — 21 EBITDA (2) 1,235 665 961 343 (172 ) 3,032 76 3,108 Depreciation and amortization (3) 208 122 192 130 18 670 — 670 EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 15.4 % 9.3 % 16.0 % 9.4 % NM 12.2 % 15.7 % Year ended December 31, 2019 External sales $ 7,570 $ 8,040 $ 5,253 $ 2,670 $ 38 $ 23,571 $ — $ 23,571 Intersegment sales 2,486 31 1,661 1,790 — 5,968 (5,968 ) — Total sales 10,056 8,071 6,914 4,460 38 29,539 (5,968 ) 23,571 Research, development and engineering expenses 337 28 300 230 106 1,001 — 1,001 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees 200 52 40 38 — 330 — 330 Interest income 15 15 8 8 — 46 — 46 EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) 1,472 693 1,117 524 (148 ) 3,658 73 3,731 Restructuring actions 18 37 20 12 1 88 31 119 EBITDA (2) 1,454 656 1,097 512 (149 ) 3,570 42 3,612 Depreciation and amortization (3) 202 115 222 118 12 669 — 669 EBITDA (excluding restructuring actions) as a percentage of total sales 14.6 % 8.6 % 16.2 % 11.7 % NM 12.4 % 15.8 % EBITDA as a percentage of total sales 14.5 % 8.1 % 15.9 % 11.5 % NM 12.1 % 15.3 % "NM" - not meaningful information (1)Includes intersegment sales, intersegment profit in inventory eliminations and unallocated corporate expenses. There were no significant unallocated corporate expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020. The year ended December 31, 2019, includes a $31 million restructuring charge related to corporate functions. (2)EBITDA is defined as earnings or losses before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests. (3)Depreciation and amortization, as shown on a segment basis, excludes the amortization of debt discount and deferred costs included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income as "Interest expense." The amortization of debt discount and deferred costs was $3 million and $3 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. A portion of depreciation expense is included in "Research, development and engineering expenses."

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

A reconciliation of our segment information to the corresponding amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income is shown in the table below:

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 EBITDA excluding restructuring actions $ 837 $ 682 $ 3,108 $ 3,731 Less: Restructuring actions — 119 — 119 Total EBITDA 837 563 3,108 3,612 Less: Depreciation and amortization 173 178 670 669 Interest expense 29 22 100 109 Income before income taxes $ 635 $ 363 $ 2,338 $ 2,834

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FOOTNOTE DATA

(Unaudited)

EQUITY, ROYALTY AND INTEREST INCOME FROM INVESTEES

Equity, royalty and interest income from investees included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income for the reporting periods was as follows:

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Manufacturing entities Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd. $ 32 $ 4 $ 113 $ 60 Dongfeng Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 9 12 63 52 Chongqing Cummins Engine Company, Ltd. 8 9 35 41 All other manufacturers 34 (1) 12 134 (1)(2) 88 Distribution entities Komatsu Cummins Chile, Ltda. 8 9 31 28 All other distributors 1 2 2 2 Cummins share of net income 92 48 378 271 Royalty and interest income 18 26 74 59 Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 110 $ 74 $ 452 $ 330 (1)Includes loss on sale of business of $8 million for a joint venture in the Power Systems segment. (2)Includes $37 million in favorable adjustments related to tax changes within India's 2020-2021 Union Budget of India (India Tax Law Changes) passed in March 2020 and impairment charges of $13 million for a joint venture in the Power Systems segment.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, was 19.7 percent and 22.5 percent, respectively.

The three months ended December 31, 2020, contained favorable discrete items of $1 million, or $0.01 per share, consisting of $9 million of favorable changes of provision to return adjustments relating to tax returns filed for 2019, almost offset by $8 million of unfavorable net other discrete items.

The twelve months ended December 31, 2020, contained $26 million, or $0.17 per share, of unfavorable net discrete tax items, primarily due to $33 million of unfavorable changes in tax reserves and $10 million of withholding tax adjustments, partially offset by $15 million of favorable changes due to the India Tax Law Change. The India Tax Law Change eliminated the dividend distribution tax and replaced it with a lower rate withholding tax as the burden shifted from the dividend payor to the dividend recipient for a net favorable income statement impact of $35 million.

The India Tax Law Change resulted in the following adjustments to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income in the year ended December 31, 2020:

In millions Favorable (Unfavorable) Equity, royalty and interest income from investees $ 37 Income tax expense (1) 17 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (19 ) Net income statement impact $ 35 (1) The adjustment to "Income tax expense" includes $15 million of favorable discrete items.

AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AND CREDIT RATINGS

Available Liquidity

Cash provided by operations is typically our principal source of liquidity with $2,722 million generated in the year ended December 31, 2020. Our sources of liquidity include:

December 31, 2020 In millions Total U.S. International Primary location of international balances Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,401 $ 1,914 $ 1,487 China, Singapore, Mexico, Belgium, Australia, Canada Marketable securities (1) 461 86 375 India Total $ 3,862 $ 2,000 $ 1,862 Available credit capacity Revolving credit facilities (2) $ 3,177 International and other uncommitted domestic credit facilities $ 256 (1)The majority of marketable securities could be liquidated into cash within a few days. (2)The five-year credit facility for $2.0 billion and the 364-day credit facility for $1.5 billion, maturing August 2023 and August 2021, respectively, are maintained primarily to provide backup liquidity for our commercial paper borrowings and general corporate purposes. At December 31, 2020, we had $323 million of commercial paper outstanding, which effectively reduced the available capacity under our revolving credit facilities to $3.2 billion.

Credit Ratings

Our rating and outlook from each of the credit rating agencies as of the date of filing are shown in the table below.

Long-Term Short-Term Credit Rating Agency (1) Senior Debt Rating Debt Rating Outlook Standard and Poor’s Rating Services A+ A1 Stable Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. A2 P1 Stable (1) Credit ratings are not recommendations to buy, are subject to change, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating. In addition, we undertake no obligation to update disclosures concerning our credit ratings, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL MEASURES THAT SUPPLEMENT GAAP

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non GAAP measures - Earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and noncontrolling interests (EBITDA)

We believe EBITDA is a useful measure of our operating performance as it assists investors and debt holders in comparing our performance on a consistent basis without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or depreciation and amortization methods, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors.

EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative for, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. It should be considered supplemental data; however, the amounts included in the EBITDA calculation are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income. Below is a reconciliation of “Net income attributable to Cummins Inc.” to EBITDA for each of the applicable periods:

Three months ended December 31, Years ended December 31, In millions 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 501 $ 300 $ 1,789 $ 2,260 Net income attributable to Cummins Inc. as a percentage of net sales 8.6 % 5.4 % 9.0 % 9.6 % Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 (2 ) 22 8 Consolidated net income 510 298 1,811 2,268 Add: Interest expense 29 22 100 109 Income tax expense 125 65 527 566 Depreciation and amortization 173 178 670 669 EBITDA $ 837 $ 563 $ 3,108 $ 3,612 EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 14.4 % 10.1 % 15.7 % 15.3 % Add: Restructuring actions — 119 — 119 EBITDA, excluding impact of restructuring actions $ 837 $ 682 $ 3,108 $ 3,731 EBITDA, excluding impact of restructuring actions, as a percentage of net sales 14.4 % 12.2 % 15.7 % 15.8 %

Net income and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions

We believe these are useful measures of our operating performance for the periods presented as they illustrate our operating performance without regard to restructuring actions. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for GAAP and may not be consistent with measures used by other companies. This should be considered supplemental data. The following table reconciles net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. to net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions for the following periods:

Three months ended December 31, 2019 In millions Net Income Diluted EPS Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 300 $ 1.97 Restructuring actions, net of tax (1) 90 0.59 Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions $ 390 $ 2.56

Year ended December 31, 2019 In millions Net Income Diluted EPS Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. $ 2,260 $ 14.48 Restructuring actions, net of tax (1) 90 0.57 Net income and diluted EPS attributable to Cummins Inc. excluding restructuring actions $ 2,350 $ 15.05 (1) In the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded restructuring actions totaling $119 million ($90 million after-tax).

CUMMINS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS UNIT SALES DATA

(Unaudited)

Engine Segment Sales by Market and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Engine segment by market were as follows:

2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 750 $ 415 $ 694 $ 789 $ 2,648 Medium-duty truck and bus 618 391 492 565 2,066 Light-duty automotive 353 180 522 492 1,547 Off-highway 437 437 404 483 1,761 Total sales $ 2,158 $ 1,423 $ 2,112 $ 2,329 $ 8,022 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty truck $ 979 $ 970 $ 851 $ 755 $ 3,555 Medium-duty truck and bus 721 739 645 602 2,707 Light-duty automotive 382 480 478 464 1,804 Off-highway 571 514 442 463 1,990 Total sales $ 2,653 $ 2,703 $ 2,416 $ 2,284 $ 10,056

Unit shipments by engine classification (including unit shipments to Power Systems and off-highway engine units included in their respective classification) were as follows:

2020 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 25,800 15,900 23,300 27,500 92,500 Medium-duty 61,200 44,900 50,100 64,700 220,900 Light-duty 49,400 29,800 67,200 69,400 215,800 Total units 136,400 90,600 140,600 161,600 529,200 2019 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Heavy-duty 33,900 35,000 28,000 25,700 122,600 Medium-duty 79,000 76,400 63,200 64,800 283,400 Light-duty 56,400 64,100 62,600 62,800 245,900 Total units 169,300 175,500 153,800 153,300 651,900

Distribution Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Distribution segment by product line were as follows:

2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 787 $ 654 $ 722 $ 768 $ 2,931 Power generation 376 377 416 523 1,692 Service 328 297 304 334 1,263 Engines 323 277 279 371 1,250 Total sales $ 1,814 $ 1,605 $ 1,721 $ 1,996 $ 7,136 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Parts $ 844 $ 833 $ 798 $ 815 $ 3,290 Power generation 403 427 467 487 1,784 Service 363 373 376 367 1,479 Engines 391 395 363 369 1,518 Total sales $ 2,001 $ 2,028 $ 2,004 $ 2,038 $ 8,071

Component Segment Sales by Product Line

Sales for our Components segment by product line were as follows:

2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 664 $ 472 $ 665 $ 831 $ 2,632 Filtration 312 255 314 351 1,232 Turbo technologies 270 216 281 331 1,098 Electronics and fuel systems 174 164 187 229 754 Automated transmissions 82 43 94 89 308 Total sales $ 1,502 $ 1,150 $ 1,541 $ 1,831 $ 6,024 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Emission solutions $ 854 $ 828 $ 745 $ 695 $ 3,122 Filtration 325 331 310 315 1,281 Turbo technologies 335 319 279 285 1,218 Electronics and fuel systems 198 212 170 179 759 Automated transmissions 149 156 146 83 534 Total sales $ 1,861 $ 1,846 $ 1,650 $ 1,557 $ 6,914

Power Systems Segment Sales by Product Line and Unit Shipments by Engine Classification

Sales for our Power Systems segment by product line were as follows:

2020 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 519 $ 424 $ 601 $ 623 $ 2,167 Industrial 296 291 309 292 1,188 Generator technologies 69 62 71 74 276 Total sales $ 884 $ 777 $ 981 $ 989 $ 3,631 2019 In millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation $ 567 $ 668 $ 647 $ 636 $ 2,518 Industrial 420 432 392 332 1,576 Generator technologies 90 103 87 86 366 Total sales $ 1,077 $ 1,203 $ 1,126 $ 1,054 $ 4,460

High-horsepower unit shipments by engine classification were as follows:

2020 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 1,800 1,000 2,300 2,600 7,700 Industrial 1,000 1,000 1,200 1,100 4,300 Total units 2,800 2,000 3,500 3,700 12,000 2019 Units Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Power generation 2,100 2,300 2,300 2,400 9,100 Industrial 1,600 1,600 1,400 1,400 6,000 Total units 3,700 3,900 3,700 3,800 15,100

