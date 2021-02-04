 

Terminix to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:30  |  26   |   |   

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results at 8 a.m. central time (9 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The company invites all interested parties to join Chief Executive Officer Brett Ponton, current Chief Financial Officer Tony DiLucente, Executive Vice President and incoming Chief Financial Officer Bob Riesbeck, and Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer Jesse Jenkins for an update on the company's operational performance and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Participants may join this conference call by dialing 800.920.5526 (or international participants, +1.212.231.2914). Additionally, the conference call will be available via webcast. A slide presentation highlighting the company’s results will also be available. To participate via webcast and view the presentation, visit the company’s new investor relations home page at investors.terminix.com.

The call will be available for replay until March 27, 2021. To access the replay of this call, please call 800.633.8284 and enter reservation number 21990560 (international participants: +1.402.977.9140, reservation number 21990560). The webcast will also be available on the company’s investor relations home page.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The Company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 10,500 teammates and 2.8 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the Company visits more than 50,000 homes and business every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com, or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terminix to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today confirmed its plan to release its unaudited fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after 6 a.m. central time (7 a.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Approves Interim Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Terminix Adds David J. Frear to Its Board of Directors