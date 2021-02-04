 

CEMEX Committed to Participate in LEILAC 2 Project, Which Aims to Decarbonize Cement Production

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today its participation in the Low Emissions Intensity Lime and Cement 2 (LEILAC 2) project, a research and innovation initiative aimed to decarbonize the cement production process

The LEILAC 2 project is funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program. The project team comprises leading industrial, technology, and research & development partners.

CEMEX had a very active participation in LEILAC 1, working with the partners to develop the novel direct separation of process carbon emissions derived from the clinker/cement manufacture. The highly concentrated CO2 resulting from the technology can then be easily handled via capture and/or storage. Process emissions are roughly 60% of the direct CO2 emissions from cement production. Thus, this technology can contribute significantly to the decarbonization of the whole sector.

CEMEX is enthusiastic and determined to continue its contributions to the project by bringing expertise, experience, and key resources. For example, simulation experts undertook significant modeling of the CO2 reactor tube to obtain the required capture rate. CEMEX's technical team also tested novel designs for the CO2 reactor tube, given its deep understanding of the cement production process and how the technology can be implemented most effectively.

CEMEX decided to participate in LEILAC 2 pursuing and contributing to the technology's development utilizing its gasification process's expertise. It is also leveraging its skills in alternative fuel consumption and computational fluid dynamic simulation design, aiming to succeed in the second stage of the LEILAC project.

"Our participation in the LEILAC 2 project is another example of our continued efforts to deliver net-zero CO2 concrete products globally by 2050," said Davide Zampini, Head of Global R&D. "We are determined to have a significant direct involvement in research and development efforts pursuing high impact technologies in carbon capture, use, and storage."

CEMEX announced in 2020 its Climate Action strategy, defining a global target of a 35% reduction of CO2 emissions per ton of cementitious products by 2030. For its operations in Europe, CEMEX also defined a 55% reduction target, in line with what the European Commission set as a new goal for all its member states. To complement this strategy with a longer-term vision, CEMEX also established an ambition to deliver net-zero CO2 concrete to all its customers globally by 2050.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high-quality products and reliable services. CEMEX has a rich history of improving the well-being of those it serves through innovative building solutions, efficiency advancements, and efforts to promote a sustainable future. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

CEMEX assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. CEMEX intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect CEMEX’s current expectations and projections about future events based on CEMEX’s knowledge of present facts and circumstances and assumptions about future events, as well as CEMEX’s current plans based on such facts and circumstances. These statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from CEMEX’s expectations. The content of this press release is for informational purposes only, and you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. CEMEX is not responsible for the content of any third-party website or webpage referenced to or accessible through this press release.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CEMEX Committed to Participate in LEILAC 2 Project, Which Aims to Decarbonize Cement Production CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (“CEMEX”) (NYSE: CX) announced today its participation in the Low Emissions Intensity Lime and Cement 2 (LEILAC 2) project, a research and innovation initiative aimed to decarbonize the cement production process The LEILAC 2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Approves Interim Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
CEMEX Strengthens Supply Chain to Support U.S. Operations in Their Efforts to Address Cement Shortage
01.02.21
CEMEX Announces Sale of Certain Assets in Southeastern France