Theratechnologies’ Lead Peptide Drug Conjugate TH1902 Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for the Treatment of Sortilin-expressing Cancers

“Receiving fast track designation for TH1902 at this early stage of development is a significant recognition for our SORT1+ Technology and further supports the future development of TH1902. The designation, which applies to all solid tumours expressing sortilin, also highlights the broad applicability and immense medical need for innovative, targeted, and potentially more effective and better-tolerated therapies for cancer,” said Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Theratechnologies.

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation to TH1902 as a single agent for the treatment of patients with sortilin positive recurrent advanced solid tumors that are refractory to standard therapy.

Phase 1 clinical trial of TH1902

Theratechnologies announced on January 7, 2021 that it had received a “Study May Proceed” letter from the FDA for the Phase 1 clinical trial of TH1902.

The proposed Phase 1 trial design includes a dose escalation study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and preliminary anti-tumor activity of TH1902 administered once every three weeks in patients with advanced solid tumors refractory to available anti-cancer therapies. Once the MTD is determined, it is planned that a total of 40 additional patients will be enrolled to evaluate the potential anti-tumor activity of TH1902 in patients with endometrial, ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic and triple negative breast cancers where it has been estimated that the sortilin receptor is expressed in 40 to 90% of cases. The Phase 1 trial is expected to be initiated in the second quarter of calendar year 2021 and is designed to identify a recommended dose for Phase 2 development.

Funda Meric-Bernstam, M.D., Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is the Lead Principal Investigator of the Phase 1 trial for TH1902. The detailed study protocol is available at ClinicalTrials.gov under the identifier number: NCT04706962.

About Fast Track Designation

The FDA’s fast track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. The purpose of fast track designation is to bring important new drugs to patients earlier.