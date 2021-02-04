Codiak Reports Additional Positive Phase 1 Results for exoIL-12 Confirming Local Pharmacology and Dose Selection for Safety and Efficacy Trial in Early-Stage Cutaneous T Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) Patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced pharmacodynamic (PD) activity results from the healthy volunteer portion of its randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 1 trial of the company’s clinical candidate, exoIL-12. Analyses of skin punch biopsies bordering the subcutaneous injection site of exoIL-12 revealed local retention of immunologically detectable IL-12 at the injection site, and localized pharmacological activity as measured by levels of the T cell attractant chemokine, IP-10, in the skin. IL-12 was not detected in plasma at any dose of exoIL-12 tested and plasma IP-10 was only detectable at the highest, 12 μg dose. Results confirmed the desired localization and retention of IL-12 at the injection site for at least 24 hours, as well as prolonged IP-10 production for 8-15 days depending upon dose.

exoIL-12 is the first engineered exosome therapeutic candidate to be evaluated in humans and one of two Codiak programs currently in clinical development. exoIL-12 was engineered using the company’s proprietary engEx Platform and designed to display functional IL-12 – a potent anti-tumor cytokine – on the exosome surface using the exosomal protein, PTGFRN, as a scaffold.

“We now have clinical evidence in healthy volunteers of local, IL-12-driven pharmacology without detectable systemic exposure to IL-12 or drug-related adverse events for exoIL-12,” said Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, Codiak. “These results further support the target profile that we are hoping to achieve with this candidate and have enabled us to identify the optimal dose for the next phase of our clinical program in patients with active, early-stage CTCL. Moreover, this data further validates the capacity of our engEx Platform to engineer precise properties into our exosome-based therapeutic candidates that potentially expand their therapeutic index.”