GZ6G Establishing Managed Services and Data Center to Serve the Emerging 5G & WiFi-6 Market Demands

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp . (OTCMarkets: GZIC ), an emerging leader in integrated IT wireless networking, IoT software and digital marketing solutions, announces establishment of global command center to be staffed by wireless & IT engineers and support technicians managing physical hardware and software in the cloud in order to support client needs in a vertically integrated full service model.

Coleman Smith, GZ6G CEO, stated, “The establishment of a global IT command center is key to GZ6G providing the full service technical support and data center infrastructure that fuels growth in this new digital economy for our client base; now is the time to be proactive as we anticipate a return to regular operations in the fall of 2021 with the expected wind down of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The command center will offer digital leaders scale and agility, speed the launch of wireless, digital services and data analytics services, and seamlessly connect customers to world class experiences. Our wireless IT network managed services and data center initiative for clients and partners will monitor Wireless IT networks and dispatch technicians as necessary to ensure continuous functionality of our Wi-Fi networks. Our goal is to have the managed center fully operational by July 2021 so that we are poised to provide exceptional service for our venues when they reopen.”

“We plan for this services center to offer superior customer support and functionality, opening the door for smaller to mid-size competitors like GZ6G to engage with clients of all sizes looking for fully supported, customized, and secure services, mitigating risks we see today in the wireless infrastructure market from large corporations, which currently dominate the managed services space,” added Smith.

“Our intent is to fully leverage this downtime, enhancing our product offerings across the spectrum so that we are fully prepared to launch our venues with the best possible suite of offerings and support once we return to normal operating parameters,” concluded Smith.

A recently published Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services, and Managed Communication and Collaboration Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” suggests that the size of the global cloud managed services market was US$46.5 Bn in 2019 and could reach US$129.6Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.8% over the period 2020 to 2027.(1)