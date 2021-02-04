 

GZ6G Establishing Managed Services and Data Center to Serve the Emerging 5G & WiFi-6 Market Demands

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 13:30  |  55   |   |   

The Global Command Center establishes the core of GZ6G divisions managing Wi-Fi networks, IT networks, IOT Applications, artificial intelligence, data analytics software and virtual reality applications

Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), an emerging leader in integrated IT wireless networking, IoT software and digital marketing solutions, announces establishment of global command center to be staffed by wireless & IT engineers and support technicians managing physical hardware and software in the cloud in order to support client needs in a vertically integrated full service model.

Coleman Smith, GZ6G CEO, stated, “The establishment of a global IT command center is key to GZ6G providing the full service technical support and data center infrastructure that fuels growth in this new digital economy for our client base; now is the time to be proactive as we anticipate a return to regular operations in the fall of 2021 with the expected wind down of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“The command center will offer digital leaders scale and agility, speed the launch of wireless, digital services and data analytics services, and seamlessly connect customers to world class experiences.   Our wireless IT network managed services and data center initiative for clients and partners will monitor Wireless IT networks and dispatch technicians as necessary to ensure continuous functionality of our Wi-Fi networks.  Our goal is to have the managed center fully operational by July 2021 so that we are poised to provide exceptional service for our venues when they reopen.”

“We plan for this services center to offer superior customer support and functionality, opening the door for smaller to mid-size competitors like GZ6G to engage with clients of all sizes looking for fully supported, customized, and secure services, mitigating risks we see today in the wireless infrastructure market from large corporations, which currently dominate the managed services space,” added Smith. 

“Our intent is to fully leverage this downtime, enhancing our product offerings across the spectrum so that we are fully prepared to launch our venues with the best possible suite of offerings and support once we return to normal operating parameters,” concluded Smith.

A recently published Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Cloud Managed Services Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Managed Business Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Infrastructure Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Mobility Services, and Managed Communication and Collaboration Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” suggests that the size of the global cloud managed services market was US$46.5 Bn in 2019 and could reach US$129.6Bn by 2027 with a CAGR of 13.8% over the period 2020 to 2027.(1)

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GZ6G Establishing Managed Services and Data Center to Serve the Emerging 5G & WiFi-6 Market Demands The Global Command Center establishes the core of GZ6G divisions managing Wi-Fi networks, IT networks, IOT Applications, artificial intelligence, data analytics software and virtual reality applications Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
GZ6G Controlled Subsidiary, Green Zebra Media Corp. Taps BRAND for Strategic Partnership
12.01.21
GZ6G Technologies Corp. Retains Auditor & Securities Counsel to Complete 2020/2019 Fiscal Audits & Registration Statement to Become Fully Reporting With Securities and Exchange Commission, Next Step Towards Up Listing to OTCQB Q2 2021