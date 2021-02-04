 

MT Højgaard International acquires Faroese company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 13:30  |  38   |   |   

MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ business unit, MT Højgaard International, has acquired 80% of the shares in Faroese company RTS Contractors effective 1 January 2021. The company’s founders, brothers Svend and Andrias Lamhauge, will continue as co-owners and constitute the company’s management. The transaction is conditional on competition authority approval.

With the acquisition, MT Højgaard International strengthens its position on the Faroe Islands and in Greenland, gaining access to strong competencies within excavation and construction work, including blasting under Arctic conditions.

MT Højgaard International has cooperated with RTS Contractors as subcontractor on several contracts on the Faroe Islands and in Greenland. With this acquisition, MT Højgaard International positions itself for the expected growth in the North Atlantic markets. The value of the Faroese construction market currently exceeds DKK 200 million, and the market is expected to grow driven by an increase in residential construction, public infrastructure projects and demand for basins for the fish industry as well as tunnels.

“The North Atlantic markets hold exciting growth opportunities, and we look forward to building on the already good cooperation with Svend, Andrias and the skilled employees at RTS Contractors to strengthen our joint position and customer offering. Together, we will have geographic coverage and competencies that will generate great value for customers and position us stronger in the competition,” says Peter Kofoed, CEO of MT Højgaard International.

RTS Contractors is based in Runavik on the southern side of Eysturoy and employs 29 people. The company was founded in 1997 and has worked in Greenland as well since 2007. For the financial year 2019/20, the company grew 19% and generated revenue of DKK 28 million with a profit margin of 9.6%. The growth has continued in the current financial year.

RTS Contractors will continue under its own name on assignments for external customers as well as in cooperation with MT Højgaard International’s other companies.

“MT Højgaard International will gain access to strong specialist competencies and increase its reliability of delivery on a number of large projects with the acquisition of RTS Contractors. That establishes a foundation for growth in the coming years in line with our strategy,” says Morten Hansen, CEO of MT Højgaard Holding.

MT Højgaard International conducts construction, civil works and technical installations projects in selected international markets for private and public customers. Core geographies are the Faroe Islands, Greenland, the Maldive Islands and selected countries in Africa through the partially owned Portuguese company Seth.

Further information:
CEO of MT Højgaard Holding, Morten Hansen, and CEO of MT Højgaard International, Peter Kofoed, can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MT Højgaard International acquires Faroese company MT Højgaard Holding A/S’ business unit, MT Højgaard International, has acquired 80% of the shares in Faroese company RTS Contractors effective 1 January 2021. The company’s founders, brothers Svend and Andrias Lamhauge, will continue as co-owners …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
29.01.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Enemærke & Petersen awarded strategic partnership agreement
29.01.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Revised financial calendar 2021: Changed date for publication of annual report
25.01.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
18.01.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
11.01.21
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme