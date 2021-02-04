 

TCU Financial Group Digitizes Business Lending with nCino and Deloitte Canada

Rapid, iterative delivery design enables credit union to quickly go-live on nCino

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Saskatchewan-based TCU Financial Group has digitally upgraded its business lending processes utilizing the nCino Bank Operating System. The credit union worked with Deloitte to successfully deploy nCino on an accelerated timeline despite all teams being fully remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognizing the need to digitize to best meet its members’ needs, CA$773 million-asset TCU Financial Group employed Deloitte’s rapid, iterative delivery model to implement nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution, leveraging pre-defined configurations that allowed the credit union to be live on nCino quickly and efficiently. With nCino, TCU Financial Group has access to automated workflows, real-time reporting and digital document management as part of an end-to-end lending process. Employees now have more time to focus on member relationships, and the flexibility of the nCino platform will allow TCU Financial Group to continue to enhance its member experience as it adds further capabilities.

Svjetlana Mestrovic, assistant vice president of systems optimization and integration at TCU Financial Group, said, “In a world of digital disruption, we knew we had to transform our services to remain a valued partner to our business members. nCino and Deloitte have helped us put the technology in place to better support members now and also create a backbone for continuing to evolve our offerings into the future.”

“TCU Financial Group saw how the pandemic heightened the importance of digitization and quickly responded to that need so they could best serve their community,” added John Wang, global digital banking partner at Deloitte. “We’re proud of how the strong collaboration between our three organizations enabled us to rapidly deliver value to TCU Financial Group and their members through nCino. Together, we’ve developed a repeatable delivery model that will allow innovative credit unions and banks to stand up digital capabilities in a fast and digestible way.”

