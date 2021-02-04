NRG Energy Announces CFO Transition

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today announced Kirkland Andrews is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 4, 2021. Mr. Andrews will remain with NRG in an advisory capacity through February 19, 2021. NRG has appointed Mr. Gaetan Frotte, the Company’s Senior Vice President and Treasurer, to serve as Interim CFO effective February 4, 2021.

“Kirk’s leadership and counsel helped achieve the financial foundation and simplicity that underpins the compelling strategic and financial flexibility that we enjoy today. His work through the Transformation Plan, strengthening our balance sheet, and simplifying our capital structure have been invaluable. On behalf of our Board and the entire NRG team, I would like to thank Kirk for his dedicated service and partnership over the last decade, and wish him well in his new role,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Today, following the completion of the Direct Energy acquisition and with legacy financial complexities largely behind us, our financial outlook is strong and path to investment grade credit ratings is clear. I have the utmost confidence in Gaetan’s ability to lead our finance team on an interim basis; he has been a proven leader and integral advisor to our financial strategy.”