Carta Worldwide Expands into Japan

Carta’s modern open-API issuer platform powers innovative solutions for industry leading banks and fintech companies across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. With this most recent launch, Carta extends the reach of its modern issuer processing offering to support the rapidly growing fintech and payments sectors in Japan. Carta’s launch into Japan will support the expansion of TransferWise’s recently launched multi-currency debit card program. Carta enables the issuance of virtual and physical card solutions to support innovative solutions for businesses and platforms that are looking to deploy payment products and embedded financial services.

“Our flexible platform offers unlimited opportunity for product innovation and is well positioned to meet the requirements of next-generation payments programs. We are extremely excited about the level of innovation in Japan and thrilled to be entering the market and offering Carta’s technology as a partner for card issuance in the Japanese market,” said Peter Kaju, CEO of Carta.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo’s wholly owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding our ability to meet the requirements of next-generation payments programs. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, and may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Mogo's growth, its ability to expand into new products and markets and its expectations for its future financial performance are subject to a number of conditions, many of which are outside of Mogo's control. For a description of the risks associated with Mogo's business please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Mogo’s current annual information form, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Mogo disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

