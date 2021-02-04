Wipro included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Wipro is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This is the second consecutive year that Wipro has been included in the Index.

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“At Wipro, our focus is on building a culture of inclusion by breaking stereotypes and biases and promoting equitable practices. We value our diversity and believe that there is much to learn from the varied perspectives and experiences of others. We are honoured to receive this recognition as it highlights how incredibly committed we are to gender equality,” said Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Human Resources, Wipro Limited.

In 2012, Wipro signed the Women Empowerment Principles (established by UN Global Compact and UN Women) showing its commitment to the agenda of gender equality and women empowerment at the workplace. The Women of Wipro (WoW) framework, a unique life-stage based approach that recognizes the needs and expectations of women at different life/career stages, is the foundation for Wipro’s internal policies, processes and initiatives that promote gender inclusion & empowerment. Over the years, Wipro has introduced several initiatives for women including focused mentoring programs, behavioral development programs, structured upskilling initiatives for women in technology and concentrated efforts to create an ecosystem of support and enablement for women returning from maternity break.