 

Wipro included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:51  |  62   |   |   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

Wipro is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This is the second consecutive year that Wipro has been included in the Index.

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The comprehensive, transparent GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“At Wipro, our focus is on building a culture of inclusion by breaking stereotypes and biases and promoting equitable practices. We value our diversity and believe that there is much to learn from the varied perspectives and experiences of others. We are honoured to receive this recognition as it highlights how incredibly committed we are to gender equality,” said Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Human Resources, Wipro Limited.

In 2012, Wipro signed the Women Empowerment Principles (established by UN Global Compact and UN Women) showing its commitment to the agenda of gender equality and women empowerment at the workplace. The Women of Wipro (WoW) framework, a unique life-stage based approach that recognizes the needs and expectations of women at different life/career stages, is the foundation for Wipro’s internal policies, processes and initiatives that promote gender inclusion & empowerment. Over the years, Wipro has introduced several initiatives for women including focused mentoring programs, behavioral development programs, structured upskilling initiatives for women in technology and concentrated efforts to create an ecosystem of support and enablement for women returning from maternity break.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wipro included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). Wipro is one …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Approves Interim Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
13.01.21
Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2020 under IFRS
06.01.21
Wipro Limited to Announce Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 on January 13, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
2
Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Under IFRS