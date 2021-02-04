Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects

CUPERTINO, CA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced today that it has engaged Koch Project Solutions, LLC ("Koch") to provide front-end engineering, design and project execution management services for expansion projects being built by Aemetis.

"The world is adopting new processes to produce low carbon renewable fuels and reduce transportation sector emissions. We look forward to drawing on the extensive resources and experience of Koch Project Solutions, a subsidiary of Koch Engineered Solutions, to maximize the efficiency and value of these projects," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.

Aemetis is bringing an innovative approach to renewable fuels by integrating both the agricultural and supply chain aspects of the industry,” said Paul Switzer, president of Koch Project Solutions. “As part of Koch Engineered Solutions, KPS is well positioned to bring expertise in a variety of engineering areas to deliver superior performance to these projects. This partnership supports our vision to continually find ways to create greater value while consuming fewer resources.”

The Aemetis “Carbon Zero 1” renewable jet fuel and renewable diesel plant has a planned capacity of about 23 million gallons per year. The facility will be located at the 142-acre Riverbank Industrial Complex, a former US Army ammunitions plant in Riverbank, California.

The Carbon Zero process converts renewable waste biomass into hydrogen. Using solar and hydro-electric power, the hydrogen is combined with low carbon feedstocks to produce zero carbon, drop-in jet and diesel fuel, usable in today’s airplane, truck, and ship fleets without engine modifications or changes in fueling infrastructure.

According to the EPA, about 28% of U.S. carbon emissions are emitted by the transportation sector, posing a significant challenge to reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). New business mandates that include corporate climate commitments and Environmental/Social/Governance (ESG) investing are significantly increasing the demand for low-carbon transportation alternatives.

“We expect the Aemetis Carbon Zero 1 biorefinery at the Riverbank site will be one of the first large-scale utilizations of renewable hydrogen from waste biomass to produce drop-in renewable jet and diesel fuel,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “The Carbon Zero process produces very low carbon fuels to decarbonize transportation vehicles that carry heavier loads and travel long distances, including cargo and passenger airlines as well as commercial trucks and ships.”