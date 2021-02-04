 

Eco Innovation Welcomes Robert L. Hymers III as Advisor and Strategic Consultant

VAN NUYS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Robert L. Hymers III to the Company’s core team as an advisor and strategic consultant.

Julia Otey-Raudes, President and CEO of Eco Innovation Group, commented, “Robert’s amazing network, strong background, and deep industry experience will open up new potential for our shareholders, and we’re very excited to have him on board as we begin to ramp up toward commercial launch in multiple core IP investments.”

Mr. Hymers is a licensed CPA that has been engaged as a contract CFO for multiple publicly traded companies after several years of both tax and auditing experience at Ernst & Young LLP, where he worked in the firm’s core assurance practice performing audits of public and private companies, and providing tax services to REITS, private equity firms, hedge funds, film production companies, and banks.

He is the founding Managing Editor of Cal State University, Northridge’s “The Tax Development Journal.” He also participated in the Cannabis Advisory Taxation Taskforce (CATT) founded by Fiona Ma (California Treasurer), where he was tapped to help California state lawmakers develop and enhance new cannabis tax laws and regulations.

In addition to his role as the founder and managing partner of Pinnacle Tax Services, Inc., specializing in tax and accounting services across multiple industries, Mr. Hymers is also a successful film producer and CFO of Paper Chase Films, with multiple produced titles in the public domain.

Please go to www.roberthymers.com to read more about his background and accomplishments.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:
Eco Innovation Group, Inc.
Julia.Otey@ecoig.com
www.ecoig.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media
(800) 301-7883




