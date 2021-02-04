B2Digital Presents HRMMA 117 LIVE MMA Action This Saturday, February 6

The fight is sold out in terms of limited in-person seating, but interested fans can stream it live on Pay-Per-View here , or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

Tampa, FL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the next hard-hitting installment of the B2 Fighting Series MMA Spring Season, HRMMA 117, this Saturday night, February 6, LIVE from the Paroquet Springs Conference Center in Shepherdsville, KY.

Brandon “Hardrock” Higdon, the B2 Fighting Series Matchmaker, commented, “Saturday features a strong card packed with a combination of interesting professional and amateur fights. The headliner showcases Canadian pro fighter Terry Lemaire looking for his 5th win in a row as he squares off with Kentucky’s own Isaiah Ferguson (8-2 as a pro) in a fight that could serve as a catalyst, bringing the winner within reach of a potential jump up to the Big Leagues. Overall, we have 15 great fights on the card, and I’m looking forward to an action-packed night.”

Management also notes that HRMMA 117 has already set a new Company record for prefight PPV ticket sales.

“After such uncertainty over the past year, it really feels great to get back to putting on fights consistently,” remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “We have a full slate ahead of us with 15 more big fight nights to go between now and June after Saturday night, which promises to be a tremendous night filled with exciting action for our fans. And the early data suggests it’s going to be a big PPV sales night for B2Digital.”

About B2Digital Inc.

