EEStor Corporation Announces that it will Change its Name to FuelPositive Corporation

Additionally, the Company has reserved the trading symbol NHHH.V to be adopted in connection with the name change. Both the name change and trading symbol will become effective once the TSX Venture Exchange has issued their final approval bulletin, expected within the next week.

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“ EEStor ” or the “ Company ”) announced today that it intends to change its name to FuelPositive Corporation. The change of name was approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on January 19, 2021.

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO commented: “As announced and greatly supported by our shareholders, EEStor is rebranding as FuelPositive Corporation. We have always seen our Company as a force for change focused on a positive vision for the world and have always fuelled a vibrant environment for meaningful advancements. These commitments and beliefs brought us logically to the new and memorable brand of FuelPositive.”

Clifford continued: “Our new name FuelPositive provides for new positioning of the Company into the rapidly expanding global hydrogen economy as well as encompassing our foundational CMBT energy storage technology.”

Marek Warunkiewicz, Director and branding consultant to the Company added: “As part of the transformation, we have reserved the trading symbol NHHH.V and we expect the new symbol to be active within a week.” Warunkiewicz continued: “Our new brand reflects a broader sustainable energy mandate for the Company.”

About EEStor

EEStor is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. EEStor’s foundational technology is based on its high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material.

