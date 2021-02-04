 

EEStor Corporation Announces that it will Change its Name to FuelPositive Corporation

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“EEStor” or the “Company”) announced today that it intends to change its name to FuelPositive Corporation. The change of name was approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on January 19, 2021.

Additionally, the Company has reserved the trading symbol NHHH.V to be adopted in connection with the name change. Both the name change and trading symbol will become effective once the TSX Venture Exchange has issued their final approval bulletin, expected within the next week. 

Ian Clifford, Founder and CEO commented: “As announced and greatly supported by our shareholders, EEStor is rebranding as FuelPositive Corporation. We have always seen our Company as a force for change focused on a positive vision for the world and have always fuelled a vibrant environment for meaningful advancements. These commitments and beliefs brought us logically to the new and memorable brand of FuelPositive.” 

Clifford continued: “Our new name FuelPositive provides for new positioning of the Company into the rapidly expanding global hydrogen economy as well as encompassing our foundational CMBT energy storage technology.”

Marek Warunkiewicz, Director and branding consultant to the Company added: “As part of the transformation, we have reserved the trading symbol NHHH.V and we expect the new symbol to be active within a week.” Warunkiewicz continued: “Our new brand reflects a broader sustainable energy mandate for the Company.”

About EEStor

EEStor is committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable energy solutions across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. EEStor’s foundational technology is based on its high energy density solid-state capacitor technology utilizing patented Composition Modified Barium Titanate (CMBT) material.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to (i) generally, or the “About EEStor” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook and objectives, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Mr. Ian Clifford
Chief Executive Officer
416-535-8395 ext.3
ian.clifford@fuelpositive.com




