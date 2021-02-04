 

Landstar To Participate In Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation And Logistics Conference

04.02.2021, 13:50  |  19   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced today its participation in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation and Logistics Conference. Landstar’s fireside chat discussion begins at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 9. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts." The Stifel presentation will be available on Landstar’s website through February 16. For more information about the presentations or webcasts, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1334 or email kviergutz@landstar.com.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol LSTR. 

CONTACT: Contact: Jim Gattoni
Landstar System, Inc.
904-398-9400



Wertpapier


