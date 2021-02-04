Kyle’s Custom Wood Shop Generated Record Quarterly Billings in the First Quarter Since Being Acquired by 1847 Holdings

KCWS is a leading custom cabinetry maker servicing the direct-to-builder and new construction markets in Boise, Idaho, and the surrounding areas. Boise is one of the fastest growing cities in the US, and Idaho has been one of the highest population growth states in recent years, including 2020 when it had the highest population growth in the nation at 2.1%.

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB: EFSH) (the “Company” or “1847 Holdings”), a publicly traded, diversified acquisition holding company that leverages its management expertise to acquire lower-middle market businesses at attractive valuations in industries with unique characteristics and defensible market positions, today announced its Kyle’s Custom Wood Shop (“KCWS”) subsidiary, acquired on October 1, 2020, generated record quarterly billings of $1.207 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, up 16.8% from $1.034 million in the prior year period. KCWS generated billings of $4.3 million for the full fiscal year 2020, the highest annual billings since the company’s founding in 1976 and up 4.6% from the prior year.

“Notwithstanding the temporary shut-downs and slow-downs in connection with the pandemic in Q2 and Q3 of FY2020, KCWS continues to experience record growth,” stated Ken Yuan, CEO of KCWS. “Our strong performance is a testament to the company’s focus on quality production and installation, combined with excellent customer service.”

“We are building a portfolio of exciting companies, and KCWS is a great addition to our holdings,” stated Ellery W. Roberts, CEO of 1847 Holdings. “I am thrilled with the performance of the entire KCWS team. Under Ken’s leadership, I believe KCWS is in a great position to fully capitalize on the growing opportunity in Idaho, and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead the team as they continue to expand relationships with new home-builders and explore new channel opportunities to further accelerate growth.”

Previously, Yuan was the Head of Strategy at FedEx Supply Chain where he led a team of analysts and worked closely with the CEO’s office in developing growth strategies. Prior, Yuan was the president of American Plastics, a provider of medical-grade materials and services to the Orthotic & Prosthetic industry, where he led the company in developing new product-offerings and expanding its customer base. Yuan was also a Director with Alvarez & Marsal North America, LLC, a global professional services company, where he developed and executed a vendor management strategy for a $14 billion, tier-1 automotive supplier; negotiated a $120 million senior debt facility for a corrugated packaging company; and developed a POS system implementation for a $300 million oil-&-lube franchisee for its bankruptcy restructuring. Prior to Alvarez & Marsal, Yuan worked at TPG Capital, a global, large-cap private equity firm. His work at TPG focused on portfolio-company performance and operational analysis.