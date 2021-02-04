Zscaler to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Earnings Results to be released on Thursday, February 25, After the Close of the Market



SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, will release second quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, February 25. The company will host an investor conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT Webcast: https://ir.zscaler.com Dial-in number: 918-922-3018

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the 1:30 p.m. PT start time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Zscaler website at ir.zscaler.com. Listeners may log on to the call under the “Events & Presentations” section and select “Q2 2021 Zscaler Earnings Conference Call” to participate.