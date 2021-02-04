Cerence to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet 2021 Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet 2021 Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat format will feature Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO, and Mark Gallenberger, Cerence CFO.



The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events & Resources” tab under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.