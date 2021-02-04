 

China And The United States Are Battling For EV Dominance

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 14:00  |  54   |   |   

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicles were the story of the year throughout 2020, but a battle in the EV industry could bust the market wide open in 2021. While Tesla was the one grabbing headlines in the United States, with over 700% gains in 2020…A Chinese competitor most folks have never heard of was already showing up Elon Musk's EV juggernaut. Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Nio Limited (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford (NYSE: F), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK).

Nio, "the Chinese Tesla," has rolled out over 75,000 electric vehicles to date. And with their ET7 electric car boasting a record range of 621 miles on one charge, that's over 200 miles farther than you can make it in a Tesla Model S.

With the Chinese government pumping billions into the economy to support the EV markets...There are now more than 400 Chinese companies all working to grab market share in this booming industry. That's helped push China ahead of the U.S. in a heated battle which could have implications far greater than just in the EV market. That's why the Washington Post says, "The next China trade battle could be over electric cars."

Now, with Biden officially in office, he's made it clear that EVs and green initiatives are a top priority. One of his first actions on Day 1 was to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, the international agreement focused on global warming and reducing carbon emissions. Biden has also called climate change "the number one issue facing humanity." That's why his campaign website has emphasized plans to speed up the rollout of EVs with big tax incentives and government funding.

There's only one problem: most Americans have been slow on the uptake. A US Automotive study showed that while many Americans are interested in environmentally-friendly vehicles, most weren't willing to pay for it. But one Canadian company saw this mega-trend coming years ago. And they are an example of the kind of North American companies that could help bridge the gap and give everyday folks the EV experience whenever they need a ride.

Facedrive (FD,FDVRF), the eco-friendly ridesharing company inked a number of major partnerships and deals over the last year. Even with lockdowns hurting many in the ridesharing industry, Facedrive managed to grow their business through creative moves and acquisitions. That's why Facedrive's shares have surged upwards a massive 834% in the last year.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China And The United States Are Battling For EV Dominance FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Electric vehicles were the story of the year throughout 2020, but a battle in the EV industry could bust the market wide open in 2021. While Tesla was the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Cloud Services Brokerage Market Worth $ 26.59 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.58% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Miami International Holdings Reports January 2021 Trading Results, Market Share and Volume Records ...
Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreements
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant
AirConsole brings games to Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams
Titel
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Largest Single Investment Into Disability Business Inclusion As The Nippon Foundation Invests $5 ...
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in QuantumScape Corporation ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods