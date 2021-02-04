Secarna Pharmaceuticals appoints Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as CEO and Managing Director

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, February 04, 2021 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplusTM platform, announced today that the Company has appointed Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as CEO and Managing Director. Dr. Gebauer brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in leadership roles in North America, Europe and India. His focus has been on R&D, from early discovery up to launch and life cycle management, as well as business development and designing and implementing company strategies.

"I am delighted to welcome Alexander, a highly experienced pharma executive with an outstanding track record and extensive leadership and management experience. He has successfully led products into clinical development through the approval process and has been instrumental in securing high-value transactions. He will undoubtedly bring the expertise essential for the further development and success of Secarna," stated Christian Pangratz, Managing Director of Secarna Pharmaceuticals.

Before joining Secarna, Dr. Gebauer most recently served as CEO and Chairman of Omeicos Ophthalmics Inc. (Cambridge, MA, USA), where he was responsible for developing the Company's pipeline programs into clinical development stages. In parallel, he acted as Managing Director of Berlin-based Omeicos Therapeutics GmbH, advancing its lead compound into phase 2 development, and successfully raising the Company's C-round. From 2014 to 2016, Alexander Gebauer was President and Head of Global R&D at the Sun Pharma Group leading the R&D function integration during the Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited / Sun Pharma merger. Prior to his time at Sun Pharma, Dr. Gebauer worked at Merz Pharmaceuticals from 2005 to 2014. Here he served as CSO and Senior Vice President, Head Global Research & Development. During this time, he led the company's first biologics license application (US-BLA) for a top-priority compound, gaining FDA approval in minimum time. He also was fundamental in reorganizing the global R&D team, closely aligning clinical and pre-clinical R&D functions. From 1992 to 2005 Dr. Gebauer held various positions at Hoechst Group/Aventis/Sanofi-Aventis, including Head of Clinical Discovery & Human Pharmacology and Vice President Project Direction.