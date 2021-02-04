 

DGAP-News Secarna Pharmaceuticals appoints Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as CEO and Managing Director

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Personnel
Secarna Pharmaceuticals appoints Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as CEO and Managing Director

04.02.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Secarna Pharmaceuticals appoints Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as CEO and Managing Director

Munich/Martinsried, Germany, February 04, 2021 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets via its LNAplusTM platform, announced today that the Company has appointed Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as CEO and Managing Director. Dr. Gebauer brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in leadership roles in North America, Europe and India. His focus has been on R&D, from early discovery up to launch and life cycle management, as well as business development and designing and implementing company strategies.

"I am delighted to welcome Alexander, a highly experienced pharma executive with an outstanding track record and extensive leadership and management experience. He has successfully led products into clinical development through the approval process and has been instrumental in securing high-value transactions. He will undoubtedly bring the expertise essential for the further development and success of Secarna," stated Christian Pangratz, Managing Director of Secarna Pharmaceuticals.

Before joining Secarna, Dr. Gebauer most recently served as CEO and Chairman of Omeicos Ophthalmics Inc. (Cambridge, MA, USA), where he was responsible for developing the Company's pipeline programs into clinical development stages. In parallel, he acted as Managing Director of Berlin-based Omeicos Therapeutics GmbH, advancing its lead compound into phase 2 development, and successfully raising the Company's C-round. From 2014 to 2016, Alexander Gebauer was President and Head of Global R&D at the Sun Pharma Group leading the R&D function integration during the Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited / Sun Pharma merger. Prior to his time at Sun Pharma, Dr. Gebauer worked at Merz Pharmaceuticals from 2005 to 2014. Here he served as CSO and Senior Vice President, Head Global Research & Development. During this time, he led the company's first biologics license application (US-BLA) for a top-priority compound, gaining FDA approval in minimum time. He also was fundamental in reorganizing the global R&D team, closely aligning clinical and pre-clinical R&D functions. From 1992 to 2005 Dr. Gebauer held various positions at Hoechst Group/Aventis/Sanofi-Aventis, including Head of Clinical Discovery & Human Pharmacology and Vice President Project Direction.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Secarna Pharmaceuticals appoints Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as CEO and Managing Director DGAP-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Personnel Secarna Pharmaceuticals appoints Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD as CEO and Managing Director 04.02.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (2) 
Antientzündliche Ernährung bei Autoimmunerkrankungen - Gesundheitscoach Marcel Sarnow gilt als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart erhält weiteren Entwicklungsauftrag für Batterieintegration
DGAP-Adhoc: Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck
DGAP-News: HAMBORNER REIT AG schließt 2020 mit erneuter Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung ab - Vorläufige ...
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million ...
Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
DGAP-DD: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. english
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...