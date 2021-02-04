Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today that its executives will present at two upcoming investor conferences. These include:

Dynatrace Chief Executive Officer, John Van Siclen, and Dynatrace Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Burns, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10 at 8:50 a.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Dynatrace Chief Executive Officer, John Van Siclen, will be a keynote presenter at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 2 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

The webcasts will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Dynatrace website at http://ir.dynatrace.com and archived on the Dynatrace site for a period of 30 days.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

