ACI Worldwide’s Amanda Mickleburgh Appointed to Merchant Risk Council European Advisory Board

Amanda brings more than 15 years of experience working in fintech to her current role as product director for ACI’s Secure eCommerce solution. Since joining ACI in 2007, she has held various strategic roles, with a focus on eCommerce fraud prevention. Amanda’s area of expertise is in leveraging data intelligence for aiding conversion and removing friction from payment flows, helping to create value for ACI’s customers and key stakeholders.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions , has announced that Amanda Mickleburgh, product director for Merchant Fraud, has been appointed to the European Advisory Board of the Merchant Risk Council , a global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud and payments professionals.

“I’m delighted to be joining my industry peers on the MRC European Advisory Board,” said Amanda Mickleburgh, product director for Merchant Fraud, ACI Worldwide. “The MRC is essential in its ability to connect merchants, solution providers and financial institutions, and to provide a central source of shared intelligence and insights—with a strong and widely endorsed understanding of impartially. We are in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, and the MRC has its finger on the pulse of eCommerce trends. MRC members have access to an extensive online knowledge center and many events globally to help them understand the opportunities of eCommerce and the potential risks to genuine companies; additionally, the MRC provides members with advice and support to better understand how to mitigate risks and convert business successfully.”

"We are pleased to welcome Amanda to the MRC European Advisory Board," said Julie Fergerson, Merchant Risk Council CEO. "She joins the Board at an exciting time for the MRC, as we continue to drive our strategy forward and serve our members’ interests through networking, collaboration, education and focused advocacy efforts. Amanda is an experienced, strategic leader whose skills and expertise complement the Board’s focus on shaping the future of payments and fraud prevention. I am confident she will provide a valuable perspective as we continue to enhance value for all our members.”

ACI Secure eCommerce is a holistic platform that combines a powerful payments gateway, sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools, with rich functionality and support from a world-class team of payments fraud experts. It is designed to make payments part of a smooth, seamless and secure customer journey and gives eCommerce merchants access to an extensive global payments network with the confidence that customers and transactions are protected against fraud. The multi-layered solution combines innovative machine learning models, predictive and behavioral analytics, customer profiling techniques, unlimited rules, and shared fraud data to maximize acceptance while reducing fraud and chargebacks. ACI Secure eCommerce is highly flexible and can be tailored to the risk profiles of each channel, payment method, customer profile and market.

