 

Howmet Aerospace to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 8:10 AM ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.



