Howmet Aerospace to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 8:10 AM ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.