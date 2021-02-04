 

Grid Dynamics Launches a New AI-Centric Analytical Data Platform Solution in Partnership With Amazon Web Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a global provider of digital transformation consulting and development services, has launched an advanced Analytical Data Platform solution in partnership with Amazon Web Services. The platform accelerates cloud migration of advanced analytics and AI applications and services. It enables companies to save time and reduce implementation costs in addition to lowering the risks associated with building advanced analytics capabilities from scratch. The Analytical Data Platform is publicly available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace and is integrated with AWS Service Catalog for ease of enterprise adoption.

The platform follows microservices architecture patterns and is based on an AWS cloud-native and open source technology stack. Enterprises undergoing digital transformation can take advantage of the modular architecture and choose to provision an entire solution, or cherry pick capabilities to augment an existing cloud data lake with DataOps and MLOps capabilities.

The Analytical Data Platform reduces time to insights by allowing provisioning of an enterprise-grade data platform in a single day. Examples of AI applications that customers may choose to implement with the offering include, but are not limited to, customer intelligence, personalization, marketing, price optimization, promotion planning, demand prediction, churn prevention, and computer vision.

Max Martynov, Chief Technology Officer at Grid Dynamics, explained: “While data is widely acknowledged to be a powerful enterprise asset, many companies still struggle to turn data into insights. Often the reason is lack of infrastructure, tooling, processes, and skills. With years of experience in building advanced data analytics for Fortune-1000 companies, we created a solution that reduces the time and cost of building the foundational platform by 10x and helps get to business value with AI and ML faster.”

For more information on Grid Dynamics’ Analytical Data Platform, please refer to the articles Turn Data Into Insights Faster With Grid Dynamics Analytical Data Platform Accelerator on AWS Cloud and Deploy Analytical Data Platform on AWS in One Day.

If you are interested in a demo or would like to explore how the solution can help you, please contact Grid Dynamics directly.

About Grid Dynamics
 Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US and Central and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grid Dynamics Launches a New AI-Centric Analytical Data Platform Solution in Partnership With Amazon Web Services Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a global provider of digital transformation consulting and development services, has launched an advanced Analytical Data Platform solution in partnership with Amazon Web Services. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Approves Interim Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Grid Dynamics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast