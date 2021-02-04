 

Piper Sandler Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) has released its most recent financial results.

The complete earnings release can be found on the firm’s website at pipersandler.com/earnings

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Piper Sandler erweitert das europäische Investment Banking im Bereich Gesundheitswesen mit der Einstellung von Vincenzo di Nicola
29.01.21
Piper Sandler Expands European Healthcare Investment Banking with the Hiring of Vincenzo di Nicola
27.01.21
Piper Sandler Companies to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
26.01.21
Piper Sandler Expands Investment Banking with the Hiring of Treavor Hill