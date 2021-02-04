 

Berry Global Announces Investment to Address Ongoing Wipes Shortage to Meet Strong Customer Forecast for Long-term Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), a leading global nonwovens manufacturer, announced its investment of over $70 million in its United States wipe substrate capabilities. The investment includes a new line, producing additional capacity, and enabling the Company to better serve its global customers as well as support the continuing growth of its business. Berry provides many of the world’s leading brands with wipe materials for infection prevention. Prior to the demand surge of 2020, the impregnated wet wipes segment, specific for home cleaning and disinfecting, was growing at six percent in the 2014 to 2019 time frame. Amplified by COVID-19 prevention, the demand for disinfectant wipes is expected to have permanently shifted to its current, increased use.

Berry will add to its broad scope and scale by installing the line in the United States. This investment is complementary to Berry’s existing portfolio and features the Company’s proprietary Spinlace technology. The U.S. investment has a targeted commercialization date of the March quarter 2023.

“This investment reflects the commitment we have in support of our customers’ growth plans and it is a clear signal of our intent to provide the best products in the disinfectant wiping space worldwide,” said Mark Siebert, EVP and General Manager, U.S. and Canada, Healthcare and Specialties at Berry.

Berry’s Spinlace technology is a critical component of its growth in the wiping space, as it enables the Company to produce and deliver innovative nonwovens to customers across multiple market segments. These segments include home care, personal care, commercial, transportation, and healthcare. The newly announced asset will be flexible in its production capabilities, with the ability to supply materials for wipes, filtration, personal care incontinence, and healthcare applications.

Berry continues to differentiate itself in the market with its unmatched expertise and technologies. The Company’s Spinlace technology is a highly efficient process that incorporates almost limitless material inputs, including pulp, with high-speed hydroentanglement. Additionally, Berry's proprietary Apex technology is combined with Spinlace technology to impart customizable three-dimensional images directly into the fabric to provide differentiated functional and aesthetic attributes. The Apex process improves strength, pick up or lay down of liquids, and improves visuals versus traditional manufacturing methods.

Berry holds a unique position in the nonwovens market with its ability to serve such a broad range of customers and technologies. The Company continues to reinvest and innovate in the nonwovens space, enabling efficient production of quality materials and furthering its leadership role in the industry.

About Berry
 At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at berryglobal.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Berry Global Announces Investment to Address Ongoing Wipes Shortage to Meet Strong Customer Forecast for Long-term Demand Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), a leading global nonwovens manufacturer, announced its investment of over $70 million in its United States wipe substrate capabilities. The investment includes a new line, producing additional capacity, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Sunnova Offers Industry’s First 0% APR for Home Solar + Battery Storage Service
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
GWPH Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Is Fair to ...
Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) Approves Interim Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Results and Host Conference Call
12.01.21
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Placement Notes Offering
11.01.21
Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of First Priority Senior Secured Notes