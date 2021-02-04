Berry Global Announces Investment to Address Ongoing Wipes Shortage to Meet Strong Customer Forecast for Long-term Demand

Berry will add to its broad scope and scale by installing the line in the United States. This investment is complementary to Berry’s existing portfolio and features the Company’s proprietary Spinlace technology. The U.S. investment has a targeted commercialization date of the March quarter 2023.

Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), a leading global nonwovens manufacturer, announced its investment of over $70 million in its United States wipe substrate capabilities. The investment includes a new line, producing additional capacity, and enabling the Company to better serve its global customers as well as support the continuing growth of its business. Berry provides many of the world’s leading brands with wipe materials for infection prevention. Prior to the demand surge of 2020, the impregnated wet wipes segment, specific for home cleaning and disinfecting, was growing at six percent in the 2014 to 2019 time frame. Amplified by COVID-19 prevention, the demand for disinfectant wipes is expected to have permanently shifted to its current, increased use.

“This investment reflects the commitment we have in support of our customers’ growth plans and it is a clear signal of our intent to provide the best products in the disinfectant wiping space worldwide,” said Mark Siebert, EVP and General Manager, U.S. and Canada, Healthcare and Specialties at Berry.

Berry’s Spinlace technology is a critical component of its growth in the wiping space, as it enables the Company to produce and deliver innovative nonwovens to customers across multiple market segments. These segments include home care, personal care, commercial, transportation, and healthcare. The newly announced asset will be flexible in its production capabilities, with the ability to supply materials for wipes, filtration, personal care incontinence, and healthcare applications.

Berry continues to differentiate itself in the market with its unmatched expertise and technologies. The Company’s Spinlace technology is a highly efficient process that incorporates almost limitless material inputs, including pulp, with high-speed hydroentanglement. Additionally, Berry's proprietary Apex technology is combined with Spinlace technology to impart customizable three-dimensional images directly into the fabric to provide differentiated functional and aesthetic attributes. The Apex process improves strength, pick up or lay down of liquids, and improves visuals versus traditional manufacturing methods.

Berry holds a unique position in the nonwovens market with its ability to serve such a broad range of customers and technologies. The Company continues to reinvest and innovate in the nonwovens space, enabling efficient production of quality materials and furthering its leadership role in the industry.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 295 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website at berryglobal.com.

