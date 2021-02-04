 

Hologic’s New Sustainability Report Highlights How the Company’s Purpose-Driven Culture is Making a Unique Difference in the World

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today the on-line publication of its 2020 sustainability report, “The Power of Purpose.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005242/en/

Hologic 2021 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report describes how Hologic is making a unique difference in the world through its Purpose, Passion and Promise, and features progress the Company is making in key environmental, social and governance areas.

Hologic estimates that its products benefited nearly 300 million people globally in 2020. Notably, the Company rapidly developed and scaled up production of two molecular assays for COVID-19, ultimately providing approximately 68 million tests to customers in 40 countries.

“2020 was a year in which we lived into our Purpose, Passion and Promise more fully and successfully than ever before,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “At the same time, the enormous challenges the world faced – from the pandemic to systemic racism – provided opportunities to further refine how we do business, how we interact with each other, and how we measure success. Although these challenges were both unexpected and unwanted, they made us stronger for the future as we continue to evolve and grow.”

The report also describes Hologic’s efforts to promote environmental health and safety, to build a unique, highly engaged workplace culture, and to continuously improve its governance practices. It can be found on the company’s web site: https://www.hologic.com/about/sustainability

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Hologic’s sustainability efforts. There can be no assurance that these efforts will be successful, benefit the Company and its stockholders, or improve over time. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.



