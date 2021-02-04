Clovis Oncology to Highlight Data at ASCO 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium Virtual Meeting
Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that two abstracts featuring data from clinical studies evaluating Rubraca (rucaparib) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and one abstract describing adverse events associated with mCRPC treatment based on real world evidence have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium to be held virtually, February 11-13, 2021.
“These data underscore our continued commitment to fully understanding the clinical role of Rubraca and to accelerating the delivery of transformative therapies to the advanced prostate cancer community,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “The data that will be shared add to growing scientific knowledge about the science of mCRPC and broaden our understanding of Rubraca as a treatment option for patients diagnosed with mCRPC.”
The following Clovis-sponsored abstracts will be available on February 8 at 5:00 pm ET and will also be available as posters for viewing starting February 11 at 8:00 am ET on ASCO's Meeting Library. The posters can also be viewed at https://www.clovisoncology.com/pipeline/scientific-presentations/ starting February 11 at 8:00 am ET.
Abstract Number 80: Association of co-occurring gene alterations and clinical activity of rucaparib in patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutated (BRCA+) metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
- Poster Session: Prostate Cancer - Advanced Disease
- Date/Time: Thursday, February 11 at 8:00 am ET
- Lead Author: Wassim Abida, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York
Abstract Number 79: Rucaparib plus enzalutamide in patients (pts) with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC): Pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety data from the phase 1b RAMP study
- Poster Session: Prostate Cancer - Advanced Disease
- Date/Time: Thursday, February 11 at 8:00 am ET
- Lead Author: Arpit Rao, MBBS, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Abstract Number 61: Clinically significant events associated with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) treatments
- Poster Session: Prostate Cancer - Advanced Disease
- Date/Time: Thursday, February 11 at 8:00 am ET
- Lead Author: Kelvin A. Moses, MD, PhD, FACS, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee
About Rubraca (rucaparib)
