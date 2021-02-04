Clovis Oncology to Highlight Data at ASCO 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium Virtual Meeting

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that two abstracts featuring data from clinical studies evaluating Rubraca (rucaparib) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and one abstract describing adverse events associated with mCRPC treatment based on real world evidence have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium to be held virtually, February 11-13, 2021.

“These data underscore our continued commitment to fully understanding the clinical role of Rubraca and to accelerating the delivery of transformative therapies to the advanced prostate cancer community,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and CEO of Clovis Oncology. “The data that will be shared add to growing scientific knowledge about the science of mCRPC and broaden our understanding of Rubraca as a treatment option for patients diagnosed with mCRPC.”