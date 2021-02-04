TYME Provides Business Update and Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operating Results
Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), announced financial and operating results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020. During the quarter, TYME continued to build its leadership team with the announcement of Richie Cunningham as the new CEO; the Company continued to grow its global patent portfolio; expanded its body of peer-reviewed data presentations on SM-88 (racemetyrosine) at ASCO GI; continued enrolling patients in multiple studies including, second and third-line pancreatic cancer trials and the HopES Sarcoma Phase II trial; proceeded with next steps for initiation of the proof-of-concept trial (RESPOnD) evaluating TYME-19 as a potential new approach against COVID-19; advanced opportunities for clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer and hematological cancers.
“TYME is at an exciting juncture in its history. As I am getting acquainted with the many facets of the Company, I am deeply impressed with the spirit of innovation and dedication towards the development of products that improve the lives of people,” said Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of TYME. “I am currently fully engaged in an ongoing strategic business review with a focus on setting forth our operational priorities to determine the best path forward to maximize stakeholder value and look forward to sharing our corporate vision at the next business update.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
As of the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $13.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $19.4 million as of the second quarter ended September 30, 2020. TYME’s operational cash burn rate for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $5.9 million compared to $6.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $4.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The burn rate was below current estimates and predominantly reflected expenses associated with the ongoing clinical trials in pancreatic and sarcoma cancers.
Based on active clinical trials in pancreatic and sarcoma cancers and other business developments, TYME continues to anticipate that its quarterly cash usage, or “cash burn rate”, will average approximately $6.0 to $6.5 million per quarter during fiscal year 2021.
Anticipated Upcoming Key Events
At present, TYME currently expects the following key events in calendar year 2021:
- Continue to advance enrollment in the HopES Sarcoma Phase II Trial; expect data readout in calendar year 2021
- Present clinical data on SM-88 at a major medical meeting
- Continue to advance enrollment in TYME-88-Panc pivotal study; full enrollment and data readout are not expected before calendar year 2022
- Continue to advance enrollment in PanCAN’s Precision Promise℠ adaptive randomized Phase II/III registration-intent trial in patients with pancreatic cancer using oral SM-88 in second-line monotherapy
- Initiate the proof-of-concept trial (RESPOnD) to evaluate TYME-19 as a potential new approach against COVID-19
Corporate Developments
