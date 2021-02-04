TYME Provides Business Update and Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs), announced financial and operating results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2020. During the quarter, TYME continued to build its leadership team with the announcement of Richie Cunningham as the new CEO; the Company continued to grow its global patent portfolio; expanded its body of peer-reviewed data presentations on SM-88 (racemetyrosine) at ASCO GI; continued enrolling patients in multiple studies including, second and third-line pancreatic cancer trials and the HopES Sarcoma Phase II trial; proceeded with next steps for initiation of the proof-of-concept trial (RESPOnD) evaluating TYME-19 as a potential new approach against COVID-19; advanced opportunities for clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer and hematological cancers.

“TYME is at an exciting juncture in its history. As I am getting acquainted with the many facets of the Company, I am deeply impressed with the spirit of innovation and dedication towards the development of products that improve the lives of people,” said Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of TYME. “I am currently fully engaged in an ongoing strategic business review with a focus on setting forth our operational priorities to determine the best path forward to maximize stakeholder value and look forward to sharing our corporate vision at the next business update.”