 

Carvana Grows in the Southwest, Expanding New Mexico Footprint

Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) now offers as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Las Cruces area residents. Customers can shop more than 20,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer in minutes, whether or not they are purchasing a vehicle.

Carvana continues expansion in New Mexico, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Las Cruces residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers save valuable time and money with The New Way to Buy a Car by skipping the dealership and shopping online. And Carvana never charges hidden, bogus fees like “documentation fees,” which can often be added to the price of a vehicle at the last minute.

All 20,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees, so customers get a high-definition virtual tour, along with the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. This upgrade to the traditional test drive gives customers the time to ensure their vehicle fits their life, whether it’s seeing if your personal items fit comfortably in the console or if you want to take a Dodge Charger for a spin to see an Aggies football game.

Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by simply entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.

“Las Cruces marks our third market in New Mexico,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “More New Mexico residents can now shop our nationwide inventory with as-soon-as next day vehicle delivery, understand financing on all of those vehicles with our car loan calculator and enjoy the ease and convenience our digital shopping experience offers.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to customers in 272 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



