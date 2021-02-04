Arrow Electronics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

“Arrow’s talented team works hard every day to help customers and suppliers overcome design, engineering, and supply chain challenges – and this commitment was more evident than ever in 2020. Despite the uncertain environment, Arrow drove exceptional financial performance and built on our reputation as a trusted partner for customers and suppliers, with innovative products and solutions,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “It was a remarkable accomplishment to end the year with record fourth-quarter sales, net income, and earnings per share.”

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported fourth-quarter 2020 sales of $8.45 billion, an increase of 15 percent from sales of $7.34 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP 1 sales increased 13 percent from 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 net income was $236 million, or $3.08 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $112 million, or $1.36 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income 1 was $243 million, or $3.17 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $181 million, or $2.20 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, changes in foreign currencies had positive impacts on growth of approximately $161 million on sales and $.11 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Global components fourth-quarter sales of $5.92 billion increased 25 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales increased 23 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific components sales increased 54 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region increased 53 percent year over year. Europe components sales increased 15 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region increased 7 percent year over year. Americas components sales decreased 1 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region remained flat year over year. Global components fourth-quarter operating income was $230 million. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $236 million.

“We have long discussed the potential to pioneer value-added distribution in Asia, and our belief that Arrow is well-positioned to increase the scale of our Asia components business leading to higher profit levels. We also saw a compelling opportunity for global components to accelerate profit growth and expansion as soon as demand from end-customers stabilizes and improves,” continued Mr. Long. “Our focused execution delivered on both accounts, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Global enterprise computing solutions fourth-quarter sales of $2.53 billion decreased 3 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales decreased 5 percent year over year. Europe enterprise computing solutions sales increased 9 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region increased 2 percent year over year. Americas enterprise computing sales decreased 10 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions fourth-quarter operating income was $156 million. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $158 million.

“Global enterprise computing solutions is starting off 2021 on solid footing having returned to operating income growth in the fourth quarter on higher operating margins,” concluded Mr. Long.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Full-year 2020 sales of $28.67 billion decreased 1 percent from sales of $28.92 billion in 2019. Full-year 2020 non-GAAP sales remained flat year over year. Net income for 2020 was $584 million, or $7.43 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net loss of $204 million, or $(2.44) per share on a diluted basis, in 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $610 million, or $7.75 per share on a diluted basis, in 2020 compared with non-GAAP net income of $636 million, or $7.55 per share on a diluted basis, in 2019. In 2020, changes in foreign currencies had positive impacts on growth of approximately $119 million on sales, and $.12 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to 2019.

“We experienced substantial demand volatility throughout 2020, but our flexible business model allowed us to further improve our financial foundation over the course of the year,” said Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 cash flow provided by operating activities were $200 million and $1.36 billion, respectively, and return on invested capital increased year over year for the third consecutive quarter. We remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders and returned approximately $100 million to shareholders through our stock repurchase program during the fourth quarter, and approximately $475 million in 2020, the most we have ever returned in a single year, all while reducing debt by $715 million.”

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including sales, sales for each segment and in each region, gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per share, to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK

Consolidated sales of $7.625 billion to $8.225 billion, with global components sales of $5.825 billion to $6.125 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion

Net income per share on a diluted basis of $2.02 to $2.18, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis 1 of $2.17 to $2.33

of $2.17 to $2.33 Average tax rate of approximately 24.5% percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent

Average diluted shares outstanding of 76 million

Interest expense of approximately $31 million

Expecting average USD-to-Euro exchange rate of $1.23 to €1; changes in foreign currencies to increase sales by approximately $235 million, and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $.12 compared to the first quarter of 2020

First-Quarter 2021 Outlook Reported GAAP

measure Intangible amortization

expense Restructuring &

integration charges Non-GAAP measure Net income per diluted share $2.02 to $2.18 $.09 $.06 $2.17 to $2.33

Please refer to the CFO commentary, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company’s earnings release.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information relating to sales, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share.

The company provides non-GAAP sales, sales for each segment and in each region, gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per share on a diluted basis which are GAAP measures adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as "changes in foreign currencies") by re-translating prior-period results at current-period foreign exchange rates, the impact of dispositions by adjusting the company’s operating results for businesses disposed, as if the dispositions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented (referred to as "dispositions"), the impact of the company’s personal computer and mobility asset disposition business (referred to as "wind down"), the impact of inventory write-downs and recoveries related to the digital business (referred to as “digital inventory write-downs, net”), and the impact of notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs related to the AFS business (referred to as “AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries” and “AFS inventory write-downs”, respectively). Non-GAAP operating income excludes identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs, digital inventory write-downs, net, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and long-lived assets, and the impact of wind down. Net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share as adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs, digital inventory write-downs, net, gains and losses on investments, net, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and long-lived assets, certain tax adjustments, pension settlement gain (loss) and the impact of wind down. A reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the tables below.

Management believes that providing this additional information is useful to the reader, as a supplement to the GAAP measures, to better assess and understand the company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods. Management typically monitors these non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP results to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods for forecasting purposes, operating plans, and evaluating our financial performance. However, analysis of results on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except per share data) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sales $ 8,454,192 $ 7,338,190 $ 28,673,363 $ 28,916,847 Cost of sales 7,530,506 6,515,247 25,482,233 25,618,466 Gross profit 923,686 822,943 3,191,130 3,298,381 Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 547,530 513,878 2,087,050 2,191,612 Depreciation and amortization 48,404 50,051 189,058 189,790 Loss on disposition of businesses, net — 5,813 — 21,252 Impairments — — 7,223 698,246 Restructuring, integration, and other charges 6,340 15,093 13,288 89,785 602,274 584,835 2,296,619 3,190,685 Operating income 321,412 238,108 894,511 107,696 Equity in losses of affiliated companies (839 ) (610 ) (531 ) (2,765 ) Gain on investments, net 8,531 3,967 5,348 11,831 Employee benefit plan expense, net (1,172 ) (21,500 ) (2,859 ) (24,849 ) Interest and other financing expense, net (31,614 ) (50,317 ) (137,210 ) (203,743 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 296,318 169,648 759,259 (111,830 ) Provision for income taxes 59,342 57,460 172,795 88,338 Consolidated net income (loss) 236,976 112,188 586,464 (200,168 ) Noncontrolling interests 905 175 2,026 3,919 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 236,071 $ 112,013 $ 584,438 $ (204,087 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 3.12 $ 1.37 $ 7.49 $ (2.44 ) Diluted $ 3.08 $ 1.36 $ 7.43 $ (2.44 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 75,701 81,613 77,992 83,568 Diluted 76,574 82,493 78,635 83,568

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except par value) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 373,615 $ 300,103 Accounts receivable, net 9,205,343 8,482,687 Inventories 3,287,308 3,477,120 Other current assets 286,633 266,249 Total current assets 13,152,899 12,526,159 Property, plant, and equipment, at cost: Land 7,940 7,793 Buildings and improvements 207,614 173,370 Machinery and equipment 1,553,371 1,481,525 1,768,925 1,662,688 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (969,320 ) (859,578 ) Property, plant, and equipment, net 799,605 803,110 Investments in affiliated companies 76,358 86,942 Intangible assets, net 233,819 271,903 Goodwill 2,115,469 2,061,322 Other assets 675,761 651,360 Total assets $ 17,053,911 $ 16,400,796 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,937,889 $ 7,046,221 Accrued expenses 1,034,361 880,507 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt 158,633 331,431 Total current liabilities 9,130,883 8,258,159 Long-term debt 2,097,940 2,640,129 Other liabilities 676,136 636,115 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $1: Authorized – 160,000 shares in both 2020 and 2019 Issued – 125,424 shares in both 2020 and 2019 125,424 125,424 Capital in excess of par value 1,165,850 1,150,006 Treasury stock (50,581 and 44,804 shares in 2020 and 2019, respectively), at cost (2,776,821 ) (2,332,548 ) Retained earnings 6,679,751 6,131,248 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (104,885 ) (262,211 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,089,319 4,811,919 Noncontrolling interests 59,633 54,474 Total equity 5,148,952 4,866,393 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,053,911 $ 16,400,796

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 236,976 $ 112,188 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 48,404 50,051 Amortization of stock-based compensation 6,686 6,321 Equity in losses of affiliated companies 839 610 Deferred income taxes (9,263 ) 15,196 Gain on investments, net (8,531 ) (3,840 ) Loss on disposition of businesses, net — 5,813 Pension settlement loss — 20,111 Other 1,016 (155 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable, net (1,074,997 ) (578,059 ) Inventories (16,248 ) 40,448 Accounts payable 988,883 827,614 Accrued expenses 57,330 43,649 Other assets and liabilities (31,089 ) (45,145 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 200,006 494,802 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid on disposition of businesses — (11,769 ) Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (34,030 ) (30,111 ) Cash paid for customer relationship intangible asset — (7,616 ) Other (627 ) (4,127 ) Net cash used for investing activities (34,657 ) (53,623 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (8,862 ) (20,794 ) Repayment of long-term bank borrowings, net (135 ) (308,047 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,074 5,201 Repurchases of common stock (98,985 ) (100,009 ) Net cash used for financing activities (92,908 ) (423,649 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 74,155 20,319 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 146,596 37,849 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,019 262,254 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 373,615 $ 300,103

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ 586,464 $ (200,168 ) Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 189,058 189,790 Amortization of stock-based compensation 35,288 41,070 Equity in losses of affiliated companies 531 2,765 Deferred income taxes 29,713 (50,288 ) Impairments 7,223 698,246 Gain on investments, net (5,333 ) (11,462 ) Loss on disposition of businesses, net — 21,252 Pension settlement loss — 20,111 Other 5,059 10,659 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses: Accounts receivable, net (541,427 ) 338,849 Inventories 244,325 383,058 Accounts payable 760,883 (521,575 ) Accrued expenses 86,484 (27,475 ) Other assets and liabilities (38,425 ) (36,837 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,359,843 857,995 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid on disposition of businesses — (13,094 ) Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (123,585 ) (143,191 ) Cash paid for customer relationship intangible asset (713 ) (7,616 ) Other (14,496 ) (9,682 ) Net cash used for investing activities (138,794 ) (173,583 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in short-term and other borrowings (95,017 ) (113,923 ) Repayments of long-term bank borrowings, net (411,497 ) (405,007 ) Redemption of notes (209,366 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21,037 16,911 Repurchases of common stock (483,735 ) (404,203 ) Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap (48,378 ) — Other (141 ) (147 ) Net cash used for financing activities (1,227,097 ) (906,369 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 79,560 12,733 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 73,512 (209,224 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 300,103 509,327 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 373,615 $ 300,103

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 8,454,192 $ 7,338,190 15.2 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 161,114 Impact of wind down — (19,375 ) Non-GAAP consolidated sales $ 8,454,192 $ 7,479,929 13.0 % Global components sales, as reported $ 5,923,094 $ 4,738,993 25.0 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 92,052 Impact of wind down — (19,375 ) Non-GAAP global components sales $ 5,923,094 $ 4,811,670 23.1 % Americas components sales, as reported $ 1,625,458 $ 1,644,757 (1.2 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (589 ) Impact of wind down — (19,239 ) Non-GAAP Americas components sales $ 1,625,458 $ 1,624,929 — % Europe components sales, as reported $ 1,362,455 $ 1,189,016 14.6 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 79,652 Impact of wind down — (136 ) Non-GAAP Europe components sales $ 1,362,455 $ 1,268,532 7.4 % Asia components sales, as reported $ 2,935,181 $ 1,905,220 54.1 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 12,989 Non-GAAP Asia components sales $ 2,935,181 $ 1,918,209 53.0 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 2,531,098 $ 2,599,197 (2.6 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 69,062 Non-GAAP global ECS sales $ 2,531,098 $ 2,668,259 (5.1 )% Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 1,047,461 $ 959,449 9.2 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 68,905 Non-GAAP Europe ECS sales $ 1,047,461 $ 1,028,354 1.9 % Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 1,483,637 $ 1,639,748 (9.5 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 157 Non-GAAP Americas ECS sales $ 1,483,637 $ 1,639,905 (9.5 )%

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 % Change Consolidated sales, as reported $ 28,673,363 $ 28,916,847 (0.8 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 119,002 Impact of wind down and dispositions — (251,614 ) Non-GAAP consolidated sales $ 28,673,363 $ 28,784,235 (0.4 )% Global components sales, as reported $ 20,502,687 $ 20,250,735 1.2 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 70,485 Impact of wind down — (240,473 ) Non-GAAP global components sales $ 20,502,687 $ 20,080,747 2.1 % Americas components sales, as reported $ 6,183,119 $ 7,167,295 (13.7 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (4,758 ) Impact of wind down — (189,963 ) Non-GAAP Americas components sales $ 6,183,119 $ 6,972,574 (11.3 )% Europe components sales, as reported $ 4,987,534 $ 5,412,379 (7.8 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 74,491 Impact of wind down — (50,510 ) Non-GAAP Europe components sales $ 4,987,534 $ 5,436,360 (8.3 )% Asia components sales, as reported $ 9,332,034 $ 7,671,061 21.7 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 752 Non-GAAP Asia components sales $ 9,332,034 $ 7,671,813 21.6 % Global ECS sales, as reported $ 8,170,676 $ 8,666,112 (5.7 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 48,517 Impact of dispositions — (11,141 ) Non-GAAP global ECS sales $ 8,170,676 $ 8,703,488 (6.1 )% Europe ECS sales, as reported $ 3,061,304 $ 3,034,087 0.9 % Impact of changes in foreign currencies — 65,787 Impact of dispositions — (11,141 ) Non-GAAP Europe ECS sales $ 3,061,304 $ 3,088,733 (0.9 )% Americas ECS sales, as reported $ 5,109,372 $ 5,632,025 (9.3 )% Impact of changes in foreign currencies — (17,270 ) Non-GAAP Americas ECS sales $ 5,109,372 $ 5,614,755 (9.0 )%

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2020 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS

Reserves &

Recoveries Digital Write

Downs &

Recoveries Impact of

Wind Down Non-recurring

tax items Other(1) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 8,454,192 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 8,454,192 Gross Profit 923,686 — — — — (33 ) — — 923,653 Operating income 321,412 9,376 6,340 (840 ) — (417 ) — — 335,871 Income before income taxes 296,318 9,376 6,340 (840 ) — (412 ) — (8,531 ) 302,251 Provision for income taxes 59,342 2,405 (918 ) (201 ) — 102 — (2,053 ) 58,677 Consolidated net income 236,976 6,971 7,258 (639 ) — (514 ) — (6,478 ) 243,574 Noncontrolling interests 905 148 — — — — — — 1,053 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 236,071 $ 6,823 $ 7,258 $ (639 ) $ — $ (514 ) $ — $ (6,478 ) $ 242,521 Net income per diluted share(7) $ 3.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.08 ) $ 3.17 Effective tax rate 20.0 % 19.4 % Three months ended December 31, 2019 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense(2) Restructuring

& Integration

charges(2) AFS

Reserves &

Recoveries Digital Write

Downs &

Recoveries Impact of

Wind Down(2) Non-recurring

tax items(8) Other(3) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 7,338,190 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (19,375 ) $ — $ — $ 7,318,815 Gross Profit 822,943 — — — 1,117 5,388 — — 829,448 Operating income 238,108 14,311 16,350 2,850 1,117 10,912 — 1,002 284,650 Income before income taxes 169,648 14,311 16,350 2,850 1,117 10,942 — 17,919 233,137 Provision for income taxes 57,460 4,050 3,042 607 156 (18,380 ) 1,806 2,700 51,441 Consolidated net income 112,188 10,261 13,308 2,243 961 29,322 (1,806 ) 15,219 181,696 Noncontrolling interests 175 138 — — — — — — 313 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 112,013 $ 10,123 $ 13,308 $ 2,243 $ 961 $ 29,322 $ (1,806 ) $ 15,219 $ 181,383 Net income per diluted share(7) $ 1.36 $ 0.12 $ 0.16 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.36 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.18 $ 2.20 Effective tax rate 33.9 % 22.1 %

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2020 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense Restructuring

& Integration

charges AFS

Reserves &

Recoveries Digital Write

Downs &

Recoveries Impairments(4) Impact of

Wind Down Non-recurring

tax items(8) Other(5) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 28,673,363 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 28,673,363 Gross Profit 3,191,130 — — — — — (11,204 ) — — 3,179,926 Operating income 894,511 38,417 13,288 (1,796 ) — 7,223 (14,728 ) — — 936,915 Income before income taxes 759,259 38,417 13,288 (1,796 ) — 7,223 (14,704 ) — (7,117 ) 794,570 Provision for income taxes 172,795 9,866 1,301 (432 ) — 2,356 (3,143 ) 1,272 (1,717 ) 182,298 Consolidated net income 586,464 28,551 11,987 (1,364 ) — 4,867 (11,561 ) (1,272 ) (5,400 ) 612,272 Noncontrolling interests 2,026 568 — — — — — — — 2,594 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 584,438 $ 27,983 $ 11,987 $ (1,364 ) $ — $ 4,867 $ (11,561 ) $ (1,272 ) $ (5,400 ) $ 609,678 Net income per diluted share(7) $ 7.43 $ 0.36 $ 0.15 $ (0.02 ) $ — $ 0.06 $ (0.15 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 7.75 Effective tax rate 22.8 % 22.9 % Year ended December 31, 2019 Reported

GAAP

measure Intangible

amortization

expense(2) Restructuring

& Integration

charges(2) AFS

Reserves &

Recoveries Digital Write

Downs &

Recoveries Impairments(6) Impact of

Wind Down(2) Non-recurring

tax items(8) Other(3) Non-GAAP

measure Sales $ 28,916,847 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (240,473 ) $ — $ — $ 28,676,374 Gross Profit 3,298,381 — — 1,868 22,332 — (1,975 ) — — 3,320,606 Operating income 107,696 42,383 78,429 18,037 22,332 623,796 162,244 — 1,868 1,056,785 Income (loss) before income taxes (111,830 ) 42,383 78,429 18,037 22,332 623,796 162,356 — 10,921 846,424 Provision for income taxes 88,338 11,913 19,540 4,339 5,390 64,246 12,631 (1,696 ) 750 205,451 Consolidated net income (loss) (200,168 ) 30,470 58,889 13,698 16,942 559,550 149,725 1,696 10,171 640,973 Noncontrolling interests 3,919 558 — — — — — — — 4,477 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (204,087 ) $ 29,912 $ 58,889 $ 13,698 $ 16,942 $ 559,550 $ 149,725 $ 1,696 $ 10,171 636,496 Net income (loss) per diluted share(7) $ (2.44 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.70 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 6.70 $ 1.79 $ 0.02 $ 0.12 $ 7.55 Effective tax rate (79.0 ) % 24.3 % (1) Other includes gain on investments, net. (2) Amounts for restructuring, integration, and other charges, identifiable intangible asset amortization, loss on disposition of businesses, net, certain tax adjustments, and impairments related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business are included in “impact of wind down” above. (3) Other includes loss on disposition of businesses, net, gain on investments, net, interest related to uncertain tax position related to legislation changes, and pension settlement loss. (4) Impairments includes $7,223 in impairment charges related to various other long-lived assets unrelated to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business. (5) Other includes gain on investments, net and pension settlement gain. (6) Impairments include goodwill impairments of $570,175, tradename impairments of $46,000, and $7,621 in impairment charges related to various other long-lived assets. (7) For the year ended December 31, 2019, the non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation includes 752 thousand shares that were excluded from the GAAP net income per diluted share calculation. Additionally, in all periods presented the sum of the components for non-GAAP diluted EPS may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding. (8) Includes income tax (expense) benefit related to legislation changes and other non-recurring tax adjustments.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Sales: Global components $ 5,923,094 $ 4,738,993 $ 20,502,687 $ 20,250,735 Global ECS 2,531,098 2,599,197 8,170,676 8,666,112 Consolidated $ 8,454,192 $ 7,338,190 $ 28,673,363 $ 28,916,847 Operating income (loss): Global components $ 230,127 $ 149,794 $ 780,333 $ (10,199 ) Global ECS (a) 155,880 148,711 353,763 426,192 Corporate (b) (64,595 ) (60,397 ) (239,585 ) (308,297 ) Consolidated $ 321,412 $ 238,108 $ 894,511 $ 107,696

(a) Includes reserves and other adjustments of approximately $29.9 million primarily related to foreign tax and other loss contingencies for the year ended December 31, 2020. These reserves are principally associated with transactional taxes on activity from several prior years, not significant to any one year. (b) Includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $6.3 million and $13.3 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and $16.4 million and $79.0 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Also included are impairment charges of $2.3 million related to various long-lived assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 and a net loss on disposition of $1.0 million and $1.9 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Global components operating income (loss), as reported $ 230,127 $ 149,794 $ 780,333 $ (10,199 ) Intangible assets amortization expense (a) 7,011 7,135 28,664 26,594 Impairments (a) — — — 623,796 Impact of wind-down (a) (417 ) 10,912 (14,728 ) 161,664 AFS notes receivable reserve (recoveries) and inventory write-downs (840 ) 2,850 (1,796 ) 18,037 Digital inventory write-downs, net — 1,117 — 22,332 Global components non-GAAP operating income $ 235,881 $ 171,808 $ 792,473 $ 842,224 Global ECS operating income, as reported $ 155,880 $ 148,711 $ 353,763 $ 426,192 Intangible assets amortization expense 2,365 7,176 9,753 15,789 Impairments — — 4,918 — Global ECS non-GAAP operating income $ 158,245 $ 155,887 $ 368,434 $ 441,981

(a) For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, impact of wind down includes restructuring, integration, and other charges, identifiable intangible asset amortization, loss on disposition of businesses, net, and impairments related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business.

