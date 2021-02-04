 

Arrow Electronics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today reported fourth-quarter 2020 sales of $8.45 billion, an increase of 15 percent from sales of $7.34 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP1 sales increased 13 percent from 2019. Fourth-quarter 2020 net income was $236 million, or $3.08 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net income of $112 million, or $1.36 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income1 was $243 million, or $3.17 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $181 million, or $2.20 per share on a diluted basis, in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, changes in foreign currencies had positive impacts on growth of approximately $161 million on sales and $.11 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Arrow’s talented team works hard every day to help customers and suppliers overcome design, engineering, and supply chain challenges – and this commitment was more evident than ever in 2020. Despite the uncertain environment, Arrow drove exceptional financial performance and built on our reputation as a trusted partner for customers and suppliers, with innovative products and solutions,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “It was a remarkable accomplishment to end the year with record fourth-quarter sales, net income, and earnings per share.”

Global components fourth-quarter sales of $5.92 billion increased 25 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales increased 23 percent year over year. Asia-Pacific components sales increased 54 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region increased 53 percent year over year. Europe components sales increased 15 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region increased 7 percent year over year. Americas components sales decreased 1 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region remained flat year over year. Global components fourth-quarter operating income was $230 million. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $236 million.

“We have long discussed the potential to pioneer value-added distribution in Asia, and our belief that Arrow is well-positioned to increase the scale of our Asia components business leading to higher profit levels. We also saw a compelling opportunity for global components to accelerate profit growth and expansion as soon as demand from end-customers stabilizes and improves,” continued Mr. Long. “Our focused execution delivered on both accounts, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Global enterprise computing solutions fourth-quarter sales of $2.53 billion decreased 3 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales decreased 5 percent year over year. Europe enterprise computing solutions sales increased 9 percent year over year. Non-GAAP sales in the region increased 2 percent year over year. Americas enterprise computing sales decreased 10 percent year over year. Global enterprise computing solutions fourth-quarter operating income was $156 million. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $158 million.

“Global enterprise computing solutions is starting off 2021 on solid footing having returned to operating income growth in the fourth quarter on higher operating margins,” concluded Mr. Long.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Full-year 2020 sales of $28.67 billion decreased 1 percent from sales of $28.92 billion in 2019. Full-year 2020 non-GAAP sales remained flat year over year. Net income for 2020 was $584 million, or $7.43 per share on a diluted basis, compared with net loss of $204 million, or $(2.44) per share on a diluted basis, in 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $610 million, or $7.75 per share on a diluted basis, in 2020 compared with non-GAAP net income of $636 million, or $7.55 per share on a diluted basis, in 2019. In 2020, changes in foreign currencies had positive impacts on growth of approximately $119 million on sales, and $.12 on earnings per share on a diluted basis compared to 2019.

“We experienced substantial demand volatility throughout 2020, but our flexible business model allowed us to further improve our financial foundation over the course of the year,” said Chris Stansbury, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 cash flow provided by operating activities were $200 million and $1.36 billion, respectively, and return on invested capital increased year over year for the third consecutive quarter. We remain committed to returning excess cash to shareholders and returned approximately $100 million to shareholders through our stock repurchase program during the fourth quarter, and approximately $475 million in 2020, the most we have ever returned in a single year, all while reducing debt by $715 million.”

1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including sales, sales for each segment and in each region, gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per share, to GAAP financial measures is presented in the reconciliation tables included herein.

FIRST-QUARTER 2021 OUTLOOK

  • Consolidated sales of $7.625 billion to $8.225 billion, with global components sales of $5.825 billion to $6.125 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales of $1.8 billion to $2.1 billion
  • Net income per share on a diluted basis of $2.02 to $2.18, and non-GAAP net income per share on a diluted basis1 of $2.17 to $2.33
  • Average tax rate of approximately 24.5% percent compared to the long-term range of 23 to 25 percent
  • Average diluted shares outstanding of 76 million
  • Interest expense of approximately $31 million
  • Expecting average USD-to-Euro exchange rate of $1.23 to €1; changes in foreign currencies to increase sales by approximately $235 million, and earnings per share on a diluted basis by $.12 compared to the first quarter of 2020

First-Quarter 2021 Outlook

 

Reported GAAP
measure

Intangible amortization
expense

Restructuring &
integration charges

Non-GAAP measure

Net income per diluted share

$2.02 to $2.18

$.09

$.06

$2.17 to $2.33

Please refer to the CFO commentary, which can be found at investor.arrow.com, as a supplement to the company’s earnings release.

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements, as the term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding: Arrow’s future financial performance, including its outlook on financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, such as sales, net income per diluted share, non-GAAP net income per diluted share, average tax rate, average diluted shares outstanding, interest expense, average USD-to-Euro exchange rate, impact to sales due to changes in foreign currencies, intangible amortization expense per diluted share, restructuring & integration charges per diluted share, and expectation regarding market demand. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or facts to differ materially from such statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, the speed and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine and treatment developments and deployment, potential mutations of COVID-19, industry conditions, changes in product supply, pricing and customer demand, competition, other vagaries in the global components and global enterprise computing solutions markets, changes in relationships with key suppliers, increased profit margin pressure, changes in legal, tax and regulatory matters, non-compliance with certain regulations, such as export, anti-trust, and anti-corruption laws, foreign tax and other loss contingencies, and the company's ability to generate cash flow. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company's Form 10-K and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the company also provides certain non-GAAP financial information relating to sales, operating income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share.

The company provides non-GAAP sales, sales for each segment and in each region, gross profit, operating income, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per share on a diluted basis which are GAAP measures adjusted for the impact of changes in foreign currencies (referred to as "changes in foreign currencies") by re-translating prior-period results at current-period foreign exchange rates, the impact of dispositions by adjusting the company’s operating results for businesses disposed, as if the dispositions had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented (referred to as "dispositions"), the impact of the company’s personal computer and mobility asset disposition business (referred to as "wind down"), the impact of inventory write-downs and recoveries related to the digital business (referred to as “digital inventory write-downs, net”), and the impact of notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs related to the AFS business (referred to as “AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries” and “AFS inventory write-downs”, respectively). Non-GAAP operating income excludes identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs, digital inventory write-downs, net, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and long-lived assets, and the impact of wind down. Net income attributable to shareholders, and net income per basic and diluted share as adjusted to exclude identifiable intangible asset amortization, restructuring, integration, and other charges, loss on disposition of businesses, net, AFS notes receivable reserves and recoveries and inventory write-downs, digital inventory write-downs, net, gains and losses on investments, net, the impact of non-cash charges related to goodwill, trade names, and long-lived assets, certain tax adjustments, pension settlement gain (loss) and the impact of wind down. A reconciliation of the company’s non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the tables below.

Management believes that providing this additional information is useful to the reader, as a supplement to the GAAP measures, to better assess and understand the company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods. Management typically monitors these non-GAAP measures in addition to GAAP results to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods for forecasting purposes, operating plans, and evaluating our financial performance. However, analysis of results on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Sales

$

8,454,192

 

 

$

7,338,190

 

 

$

28,673,363

 

 

$

28,916,847

 

Cost of sales

 

7,530,506

 

 

 

6,515,247

 

 

 

25,482,233

 

 

 

25,618,466

 

Gross profit

 

923,686

 

 

 

822,943

 

 

 

3,191,130

 

 

 

3,298,381

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

547,530

 

 

 

513,878

 

 

 

2,087,050

 

 

 

2,191,612

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

48,404

 

 

 

50,051

 

 

 

189,058

 

 

 

189,790

 

Loss on disposition of businesses, net

 

 

 

 

5,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

21,252

 

Impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,223

 

 

 

698,246

 

Restructuring, integration, and other charges

 

6,340

 

 

 

15,093

 

 

 

13,288

 

 

 

89,785

 

 

 

602,274

 

 

 

584,835

 

 

 

2,296,619

 

 

 

3,190,685

 

Operating income

 

321,412

 

 

 

238,108

 

 

 

894,511

 

 

 

107,696

 

Equity in losses of affiliated companies

 

(839

)

 

 

(610

)

 

 

(531

)

 

 

(2,765

)

Gain on investments, net

 

8,531

 

 

 

3,967

 

 

 

5,348

 

 

 

11,831

 

Employee benefit plan expense, net

 

(1,172

)

 

 

(21,500

)

 

 

(2,859

)

 

 

(24,849

)

Interest and other financing expense, net

 

(31,614

)

 

 

(50,317

)

 

 

(137,210

)

 

 

(203,743

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

296,318

 

 

 

169,648

 

 

 

759,259

 

 

 

(111,830

)

Provision for income taxes

 

59,342

 

 

 

57,460

 

 

 

172,795

 

 

 

88,338

 

Consolidated net income (loss)

 

236,976

 

 

 

112,188

 

 

 

586,464

 

 

 

(200,168

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

905

 

 

 

175

 

 

 

2,026

 

 

 

3,919

 

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

$

236,071

 

 

$

112,013

 

 

$

584,438

 

 

$

(204,087

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

3.12

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

7.49

 

 

$

(2.44

)

Diluted

$

3.08

 

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

7.43

 

 

$

(2.44

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

75,701

 

 

 

81,613

 

 

 

77,992

 

 

 

83,568

 

Diluted

 

76,574

 

 

 

82,493

 

 

 

78,635

 

 

 

83,568

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except par value)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

373,615

 

 

$

300,103

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

9,205,343

 

 

 

8,482,687

 

Inventories

 

3,287,308

 

 

 

3,477,120

 

Other current assets

 

286,633

 

 

 

266,249

 

Total current assets

 

13,152,899

 

 

 

12,526,159

 

Property, plant, and equipment, at cost:

 

 

 

Land

 

7,940

 

 

 

7,793

 

Buildings and improvements

 

207,614

 

 

 

173,370

 

Machinery and equipment

 

1,553,371

 

 

 

1,481,525

 

 

 

1,768,925

 

 

 

1,662,688

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(969,320

)

 

 

(859,578

)

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

799,605

 

 

 

803,110

 

Investments in affiliated companies

 

76,358

 

 

 

86,942

 

Intangible assets, net

 

233,819

 

 

 

271,903

 

Goodwill

 

2,115,469

 

 

 

2,061,322

 

Other assets

 

675,761

 

 

 

651,360

 

Total assets

$

17,053,911

 

 

$

16,400,796

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

7,937,889

 

 

$

7,046,221

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,034,361

 

 

 

880,507

 

Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term debt

 

158,633

 

 

 

331,431

 

Total current liabilities

 

9,130,883

 

 

 

8,258,159

 

Long-term debt

 

2,097,940

 

 

 

2,640,129

 

Other liabilities

 

676,136

 

 

 

636,115

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $1:

 

 

 

Authorized – 160,000 shares in both 2020 and 2019

 

 

 

Issued – 125,424 shares in both 2020 and 2019

 

125,424

 

 

 

125,424

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

1,165,850

 

 

 

1,150,006

 

Treasury stock (50,581 and 44,804 shares in 2020 and 2019, respectively), at cost

 

(2,776,821

)

 

 

(2,332,548

)

Retained earnings

 

6,679,751

 

 

 

6,131,248

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(104,885

)

 

 

(262,211

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

5,089,319

 

 

 

4,811,919

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

59,633

 

 

 

54,474

 

Total equity

 

5,148,952

 

 

 

4,866,393

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

17,053,911

 

 

$

16,400,796

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Consolidated net income

$

236,976

 

 

$

112,188

 

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

48,404

 

 

 

50,051

 

Amortization of stock-based compensation

 

6,686

 

 

 

6,321

 

Equity in losses of affiliated companies

 

839

 

 

 

610

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(9,263

)

 

 

15,196

 

Gain on investments, net

 

(8,531

)

 

 

(3,840

)

Loss on disposition of businesses, net

 

 

 

 

5,813

 

Pension settlement loss

 

 

 

 

20,111

 

Other

 

1,016

 

 

 

(155

)

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(1,074,997

)

 

 

(578,059

)

Inventories

 

(16,248

)

 

 

40,448

 

Accounts payable

 

988,883

 

 

 

827,614

 

Accrued expenses

 

57,330

 

 

 

43,649

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(31,089

)

 

 

(45,145

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

200,006

 

 

 

494,802

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Cash paid on disposition of businesses

 

 

 

 

(11,769

)

Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(34,030

)

 

 

(30,111

)

Cash paid for customer relationship intangible asset

 

 

 

 

(7,616

)

Other

 

(627

)

 

 

(4,127

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(34,657

)

 

 

(53,623

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Change in short-term and other borrowings

 

(8,862

)

 

 

(20,794

)

Repayment of long-term bank borrowings, net

 

(135

)

 

 

(308,047

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

15,074

 

 

 

5,201

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(98,985

)

 

 

(100,009

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(92,908

)

 

 

(423,649

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

74,155

 

 

 

20,319

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

146,596

 

 

 

37,849

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

227,019

 

 

 

262,254

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

373,615

 

 

$

300,103

 

 

 

 

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

 

 

Year Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Consolidated net income (loss)

$

586,464

 

 

$

(200,168

)

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

189,058

 

 

 

189,790

 

Amortization of stock-based compensation

 

35,288

 

 

 

41,070

 

Equity in losses of affiliated companies

 

531

 

 

 

2,765

 

Deferred income taxes

 

29,713

 

 

 

(50,288

)

Impairments

 

7,223

 

 

 

698,246

 

Gain on investments, net

 

(5,333

)

 

 

(11,462

)

Loss on disposition of businesses, net

 

 

 

 

21,252

 

Pension settlement loss

 

 

 

 

20,111

 

Other

 

5,059

 

 

 

10,659

 

Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and disposed businesses:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(541,427

)

 

 

338,849

 

Inventories

 

244,325

 

 

 

383,058

 

Accounts payable

 

760,883

 

 

 

(521,575

)

Accrued expenses

 

86,484

 

 

 

(27,475

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

(38,425

)

 

 

(36,837

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,359,843

 

 

 

857,995

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Cash paid on disposition of businesses

 

 

 

 

(13,094

)

Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(123,585

)

 

 

(143,191

)

Cash paid for customer relationship intangible asset

 

(713

)

 

 

(7,616

)

Other

 

(14,496

)

 

 

(9,682

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(138,794

)

 

 

(173,583

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Change in short-term and other borrowings

 

(95,017

)

 

 

(113,923

)

Repayments of long-term bank borrowings, net

 

(411,497

)

 

 

(405,007

)

Redemption of notes

 

(209,366

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

21,037

 

 

 

16,911

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(483,735

)

 

 

(404,203

)

Settlement of forward-starting interest rate swap

 

(48,378

)

 

 

 

Other

 

(141

)

 

 

(147

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(1,227,097

)

 

 

(906,369

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

79,560

 

 

 

12,733

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

73,512

 

 

 

(209,224

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

300,103

 

 

 

509,327

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

373,615

 

 

$

300,103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated sales, as reported

$

8,454,192

 

$

7,338,190

 

 

15.2

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

161,114

 

 

 

Impact of wind down

 

 

 

(19,375

)

 

 

Non-GAAP consolidated sales

$

8,454,192

 

$

7,479,929

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global components sales, as reported

$

5,923,094

 

$

4,738,993

 

 

25.0

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

92,052

 

 

 

Impact of wind down

 

 

 

(19,375

)

 

 

Non-GAAP global components sales

$

5,923,094

 

$

4,811,670

 

 

23.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas components sales, as reported

$

1,625,458

 

$

1,644,757

 

 

(1.2

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

(589

)

 

 

Impact of wind down

 

 

 

(19,239

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Americas components sales

$

1,625,458

 

$

1,624,929

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe components sales, as reported

$

1,362,455

 

$

1,189,016

 

 

14.6

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

79,652

 

 

 

Impact of wind down

 

 

 

(136

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Europe components sales

$

1,362,455

 

$

1,268,532

 

 

7.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia components sales, as reported

$

2,935,181

 

$

1,905,220

 

 

54.1

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

12,989

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Asia components sales

$

2,935,181

 

$

1,918,209

 

 

53.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global ECS sales, as reported

$

2,531,098

 

$

2,599,197

 

 

(2.6

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

69,062

 

 

 

Non-GAAP global ECS sales

$

2,531,098

 

$

2,668,259

 

 

(5.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe ECS sales, as reported

$

1,047,461

 

$

959,449

 

 

9.2

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

68,905

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Europe ECS sales

$

1,047,461

 

$

1,028,354

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas ECS sales, as reported

$

1,483,637

 

$

1,639,748

 

 

(9.5

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Americas ECS sales

$

1,483,637

 

$

1,639,905

 

 

(9.5

)%

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

NON-GAAP SALES RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated sales, as reported

$

28,673,363

 

$

28,916,847

 

 

(0.8

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

119,002

 

 

 

Impact of wind down and dispositions

 

 

 

(251,614

)

 

 

Non-GAAP consolidated sales

$

28,673,363

 

$

28,784,235

 

 

(0.4

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global components sales, as reported

$

20,502,687

 

$

20,250,735

 

 

1.2

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

70,485

 

 

 

Impact of wind down

 

 

 

(240,473

)

 

 

Non-GAAP global components sales

$

20,502,687

 

$

20,080,747

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas components sales, as reported

$

6,183,119

 

$

7,167,295

 

 

(13.7

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

(4,758

)

 

 

Impact of wind down

 

 

 

(189,963

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Americas components sales

$

6,183,119

 

$

6,972,574

 

 

(11.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe components sales, as reported

$

4,987,534

 

$

5,412,379

 

 

(7.8

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

74,491

 

 

 

Impact of wind down

 

 

 

(50,510

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Europe components sales

$

4,987,534

 

$

5,436,360

 

 

(8.3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia components sales, as reported

$

9,332,034

 

$

7,671,061

 

 

21.7

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

752

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Asia components sales

$

9,332,034

 

$

7,671,813

 

 

21.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global ECS sales, as reported

$

8,170,676

 

$

8,666,112

 

 

(5.7

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

48,517

 

 

 

Impact of dispositions

 

 

 

(11,141

)

 

 

Non-GAAP global ECS sales

$

8,170,676

 

$

8,703,488

 

 

(6.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Europe ECS sales, as reported

$

3,061,304

 

$

3,034,087

 

 

0.9

%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

65,787

 

 

 

Impact of dispositions

 

 

 

(11,141

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Europe ECS sales

$

3,061,304

 

$

3,088,733

 

 

(0.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas ECS sales, as reported

$

5,109,372

 

$

5,632,025

 

 

(9.3

)%

Impact of changes in foreign currencies

 

 

 

(17,270

)

 

 

Non-GAAP Americas ECS sales

$

5,109,372

 

$

5,614,755

 

 

(9.0

)%

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended December 31, 2020

 

Reported
GAAP
measure

Intangible
amortization
expense

Restructuring
& Integration
charges

AFS
Reserves &
Recoveries

Digital Write
Downs &
Recoveries

Impact of
Wind Down

Non-recurring
tax items

Other(1)

Non-GAAP
measure

Sales

$

8,454,192

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

8,454,192

 

Gross Profit

923,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(33

)

 

 

 

 

 

923,653

 

Operating income

321,412

 

9,376

 

6,340

 

 

(840

)

 

 

(417

)

 

 

 

 

 

335,871

 

Income before income taxes

296,318

 

9,376

 

6,340

 

 

(840

)

 

 

(412

)

 

 

 

(8,531

)

 

302,251

 

Provision for income taxes

59,342

 

2,405

 

(918

)

 

(201

)

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

(2,053

)

 

58,677

 

Consolidated net income

236,976

 

6,971

 

7,258

 

 

(639

)

 

 

(514

)

 

 

 

(6,478

)

 

243,574

 

Noncontrolling interests

905

 

148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,053

 

Net income attributable to shareholders

$

236,071

 

$

6,823

 

$

7,258

 

 

$

(639

)

 

$

 

$

(514

)

 

$

 

 

$

(6,478

)

 

$

242,521

 

Net income per diluted share(7)

$

3.08

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

3.17

 

Effective tax rate

20.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended December 31, 2019

 

Reported
GAAP
measure

Intangible
amortization
expense(2)

Restructuring
& Integration
charges(2)

AFS
Reserves &
Recoveries

Digital Write
Downs &
Recoveries

Impact of
Wind Down(2)

Non-recurring
tax items(8)

Other(3)

Non-GAAP
measure

Sales

$

7,338,190

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

(19,375

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

7,318,815

 

Gross Profit

822,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,117

 

5,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

829,448

 

Operating income

238,108

 

14,311

 

16,350

 

 

2,850

 

 

1,117

 

10,912

 

 

 

 

1,002

 

 

284,650

 

Income before income taxes

169,648

 

14,311

 

16,350

 

 

2,850

 

 

1,117

 

10,942

 

 

 

 

17,919

 

 

233,137

 

Provision for income taxes

57,460

 

4,050

 

3,042

 

 

607

 

 

156

 

(18,380

)

 

1,806

 

 

2,700

 

 

51,441

 

Consolidated net income

112,188

 

10,261

 

13,308

 

 

2,243

 

 

961

 

29,322

 

 

(1,806

)

 

15,219

 

 

181,696

 

Noncontrolling interests

175

 

138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

313

 

Net income attributable to shareholders

$

112,013

 

$

10,123

 

$

13,308

 

 

$

2,243

 

 

$

961

 

$

29,322

 

 

$

(1,806

)

 

$

15,219

 

 

$

181,383

 

Net income per diluted share(7)

$

1.36

 

$

0.12

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.01

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

2.20

 

Effective tax rate

33.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22.1

%

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

NON-GAAP EARNINGS RECONCILIATION

(In thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Year ended December 31, 2020

 

Reported
GAAP
measure

Intangible
amortization
expense

Restructuring
& Integration
charges

AFS
Reserves &
Recoveries

Digital Write
Downs &
Recoveries

Impairments(4)

Impact of
Wind Down

Non-recurring
tax items(8)

Other(5)

Non-GAAP
measure

Sales

$

28,673,363

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

28,673,363

 

Gross Profit

3,191,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,204

)

 

 

 

 

 

3,179,926

 

Operating income

894,511

 

 

38,417

 

13,288

 

(1,796

)

 

 

7,223

 

(14,728

)

 

 

 

 

 

936,915

 

Income before income taxes

759,259

 

 

38,417

 

13,288

 

(1,796

)

 

 

7,223

 

(14,704

)

 

 

 

(7,117

)

 

794,570

 

Provision for income taxes

172,795

 

 

9,866

 

1,301

 

(432

)

 

 

2,356

 

(3,143

)

 

1,272

 

 

(1,717

)

 

182,298

 

Consolidated net income

586,464

 

 

28,551

 

11,987

 

(1,364

)

 

 

4,867

 

(11,561

)

 

(1,272

)

 

(5,400

)

 

612,272

 

Noncontrolling interests

2,026

 

 

568

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,594

 

Net income attributable to shareholders

$

584,438

 

 

$

27,983

 

$

11,987

 

$

(1,364

)

 

$

 

$

4,867

 

$

(11,561

)

 

$

(1,272

)

 

$

(5,400

)

 

$

609,678

 

Net income per diluted share(7)

$

7.43

 

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.15

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

 

$

0.06

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

7.75

 

Effective tax rate

22.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended December 31, 2019

 

Reported
GAAP
measure

Intangible
amortization
expense(2)

Restructuring
& Integration
charges(2)

AFS
Reserves &
Recoveries

Digital Write
Downs &
Recoveries

Impairments(6)

Impact of
Wind Down(2)

Non-recurring
tax items(8)

Other(3)

Non-GAAP
measure

Sales

$

28,916,847

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

$

(240,473

)

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

28,676,374

 

Gross Profit

3,298,381

 

 

 

 

1,868

 

 

22,332

 

 

(1,975

)

 

 

 

 

 

3,320,606

 

Operating income

107,696

 

 

42,383

 

78,429

 

18,037

 

 

22,332

 

623,796

 

162,244

 

 

 

 

1,868

 

 

1,056,785

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

(111,830

)

 

42,383

 

78,429

 

18,037

 

 

22,332

 

623,796

 

162,356

 

 

 

 

10,921

 

 

846,424

 

Provision for income taxes

88,338

 

 

11,913

 

19,540

 

4,339

 

 

5,390

 

64,246

 

12,631

 

 

(1,696

)

 

750

 

 

205,451

 

Consolidated net income (loss)

(200,168

)

 

30,470

 

58,889

 

13,698

 

 

16,942

 

559,550

 

149,725

 

 

1,696

 

 

10,171

 

 

640,973

 

Noncontrolling interests

3,919

 

 

558

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,477

 

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

$

(204,087

)

 

$

29,912

 

$

58,889

 

$

13,698

 

 

$

16,942

 

$

559,550

 

$

149,725

 

 

$

1,696

 

 

$

10,171

 

 

636,496

 

Net income (loss) per diluted share(7)

$

(2.44

)

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.70

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.20

 

$

6.70

 

$

1.79

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

7.55

 

Effective tax rate

(79.0

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Other includes gain on investments, net.

(2) Amounts for restructuring, integration, and other charges, identifiable intangible asset amortization, loss on disposition of businesses, net, certain tax adjustments, and impairments related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business are included in “impact of wind down” above.

(3) Other includes loss on disposition of businesses, net, gain on investments, net, interest related to uncertain tax position related to legislation changes, and pension settlement loss.

(4) Impairments includes $7,223 in impairment charges related to various other long-lived assets unrelated to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business.

(5) Other includes gain on investments, net and pension settlement gain.

(6) Impairments include goodwill impairments of $570,175, tradename impairments of $46,000, and $7,621 in impairment charges related to various other long-lived assets.

(7) For the year ended December 31, 2019, the non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation includes 752 thousand shares that were excluded from the GAAP net income per diluted share calculation. Additionally, in all periods presented the sum of the components for non-GAAP diluted EPS may not agree to totals, as presented, due to rounding.

(8) Includes income tax (expense) benefit related to legislation changes and other non-recurring tax adjustments.

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global components

$

5,923,094

 

 

$

4,738,993

 

 

$

20,502,687

 

 

$

20,250,735

 

Global ECS

 

2,531,098

 

 

 

2,599,197

 

 

 

8,170,676

 

 

 

8,666,112

 

Consolidated

$

8,454,192

 

 

$

7,338,190

 

 

$

28,673,363

 

 

$

28,916,847

 

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Global components

$

230,127

 

 

$

149,794

 

 

$

780,333

 

 

$

(10,199

)

Global ECS (a)

 

155,880

 

 

 

148,711

 

 

 

353,763

 

 

 

426,192

 

Corporate (b)

 

(64,595

)

 

 

(60,397

)

 

 

(239,585

)

 

 

(308,297

)

Consolidated

$

321,412

 

 

$

238,108

 

 

$

894,511

 

 

$

107,696

 

(a)

Includes reserves and other adjustments of approximately $29.9 million primarily related to foreign tax and other loss contingencies for the year ended December 31, 2020. These reserves are principally associated with transactional taxes on activity from several prior years, not significant to any one year.

(b)

Includes restructuring, integration, and other charges of $6.3 million and $13.3 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and $16.4 million and $79.0 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively. Also included are impairment charges of $2.3 million related to various long-lived assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 and a net loss on disposition of $1.0 million and $1.9 million for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Global components operating income (loss), as reported

$

230,127

 

 

$

149,794

 

$

780,333

 

 

$

(10,199

)

Intangible assets amortization expense (a)

 

7,011

 

 

 

7,135

 

 

28,664

 

 

 

26,594

 

Impairments (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

623,796

 

Impact of wind-down (a)

 

(417

)

 

 

10,912

 

 

(14,728

)

 

 

161,664

 

AFS notes receivable reserve (recoveries) and inventory write-downs

 

(840

)

 

 

2,850

 

 

(1,796

)

 

 

18,037

 

Digital inventory write-downs, net

 

 

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

 

 

22,332

 

Global components non-GAAP operating income

$

235,881

 

 

$

171,808

 

$

792,473

 

 

$

842,224

 

Global ECS operating income, as reported

$

155,880

 

 

$

148,711

 

$

353,763

 

 

$

426,192

 

Intangible assets amortization expense

 

2,365

 

 

 

7,176

 

 

9,753

 

 

 

15,789

 

Impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,918

 

 

 

 

Global ECS non-GAAP operating income

$

158,245

 

 

$

155,887

 

$

368,434

 

 

$

441,981

 

(a)

For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, impact of wind down includes restructuring, integration, and other charges, identifiable intangible asset amortization, loss on disposition of businesses, net, and impairments related to the personal computer and mobility asset disposition business.

 



Arrow Electronics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

