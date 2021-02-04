IQVIA Recognized as Leading eCOA/ePRO Provider in Latest 2020 ISR eCOA/ePRO Market Report

“IQVIA is honored to be recognized as one of the top eCOA providers in ISR’s new 2020 eCOA/ePRO market report, which emphasizes the strength of our offering,” said Rob Kotchie, president, Real World Solutions at IQVIA. “We’re proud of the team for bringing this transformative new eCOA solution to market, ultimately helping sponsors to gather better insights faster and improve the patient experience globally.”

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) today announced that it has been recognized as a top performer by survey respondents in Industry Standard Research’s eCOA/ePRO Market Dynamics and Service Provider Performance (4th Edition) report for overall performance, capabilities, cost, system flexibility and support, system/device integration, and validation and patient compliance. Survey respondents also recognized IQVIA as the No. 1 electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) provider in usability.

According to the report, survey respondents also identified strengths for IQVIA eCOA in reducing source data verification efforts, flexibility in configuring different study types and the intuitiveness of the interface itself. IQVIA had the highest familiarity rates, demonstrating the positive perception and rapid adoption by customers. Respondents ranked IQVIA as one of the most preferred eCOA providers across development-stage and late-stage trials.

Built on a highly secure, cloud-based SaaS platform, IQVIA eCOA dramatically reduces timelines through an agile development process that allows study teams to design, build and test assessments, in real-time. IQVIA eCOA has a vast library of assessments that enables rapid deployment of eCOA, reducing the risk of errors, and improving data consistency. Currently, there are more than 950 assessments preconfigured in the library across a multitude of therapeutic areas and supports more than 170 languages including multiple dialects of Chinese and Japanese.

For more information on IQVIA eCOA, please visit https://www.iqvia.com/ecoa. To access the full ISR report, visit the ISR website.

