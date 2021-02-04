FireEye Announces Bryan Palma Joins Company as EVP of FireEye Products

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that Bryan Palma has joined the company as Executive Vice President of FireEye Products. In this role, Palma will lead the FireEye product team to further develop the company’s industry-leading product portfolio and optimize SaaS security controls offerings to more effectively protect modern enterprise environments.

Bryan Palma will lead the FireEye product team, further developing the company’s industry-leading product portfolio and optimizing SaaS security controls offerings to more effectively protect modern enterprise environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bryan is an experienced product leader with deep operational and security expertise, along with a passion for protecting customers in the cyber domain,” said Kevin Mandia, FireEye Chief Executive Officer. “He will draw upon this experience to accelerate the momentum of our products business and offer customers the most innovative security products available – in the cloud, on prem, or protecting hybrid environments. He will play a key role in executing on our vision to become a seamless extension of our customers’ security programs.”

Prior to FireEye, Palma was recruited by Blackberry to guide their transformation into a $1B security company. Before joining Blackberry, he revamped Cisco’s security business and went on to lead a $3B operation with a global team of 10,000 engineers, developers, salespeople, and consultants. Palma has also served as Vice President of Cyber and Security Solutions at Boeing and Vice President of Cyber Security at Hewlett Packard, as well as PepsiCo’s first Chief Information Security Officer.

“I have long admired FireEye as a former customer, partner, and competitor,” said Palma. “I am energized by the company’s successful pivot to the cloud and believe FireEye is well positioned to help customers move to intelligence-driven security.”

