 

VMware Refreshes vRealize Cloud Management to Better Optimize, Protect and Modernize Customers’ Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced innovations across its VMware vRealize Cloud Management portfolio of on-premises and Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions. The new and enhanced capabilities combine to enable customers to more securely deploy and operate their hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

VMware customers IHS Markit and Provident Mexico are using VMware vRealize Cloud Management solutions to attain greater IT and business agility for faster achievement of business outcomes.

“In today’s uncertain world, enterprises are seeking to increase agility and efficiencies to remain competitive and to drive faster business growth,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “As more businesses pursue cloud as an agility strategy, vRealize Cloud Management helps customers run their applications anywhere while maintaining consistent operations and common governance across all environments.”

Consistent Deployment and Operations of Apps, Infrastructure and Platform Services

VMware vRealize Cloud Management enables customers to consistently deploy and operate their applications, infrastructure, and platform services, from the data center to the cloud to the edge. It helps them accelerate innovation with quick and easy access to services, gain efficiency by improving visibility and automation, and improve control while mitigating risk through unified operations and governance. Today, VMware introduces new releases including VMware vRealize Automation 8.3, VMware vRealize Operations 8.3, VMware vRealize Log Insight 8.3, vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager 8.3 VMware vRealize Network Insight 6.1 and VMware Skyline; along with enhancements across VMware vRealize Operations Cloud, VMware vRealize Log Insight Cloud, and VMware vRealize Network Insight Cloud.

Enhanced Event and Data-Driven Infrastructure Automation

VMware vRealize Automation 8.3 delivers enhanced solutions for customers’ most critical automation use cases including self-service multi-clouds, network automation, and DevOps with actionable insights, greater security and improved performance. New VMware vRealize Automation capabilities include:

  • Property Groups: The ability to create, update, read and delete property groups with predefined data. This helps customers work more efficiently by reusing groups of properties, tracking resource usage and storing metadata. vRealize Automation makes the VMware Cloud templates development more powerful and dynamic by reusing these attributes and keeping them up to date;
  • Security Properties: The ability to create a more secure variable in Cloud Assembly and apply it to a cloud template or ABX action. This enables customers to better secure sensitive data in encrypted form and introduces a new method to produce more secure variables for project and consumption; and,
  • VMware NSX-V to NSX-T migration: This release now supports NSX-V to NSX-T migration enabling customers to benefit from multi-hypervisor, multi-cloud networking, declarative APIs for full stack automation, built-in distributed security, advanced threat protection with intrusion detection and prevention, network threat analysis, unified networking and security for cloud native applications, and consistent policy and streamlined operations across deployments.

Additionally, this new release delivers improved performance, deployment speed, increased efficiency and helps complete tasks quicker. This includes reducing the time it takes to deploy a virtual machine — a 2x improvement from vRealize Automation 8.2. (1) The new release also enables customers to distribute a deployment across cloud zones via enhancements in placement logic.

