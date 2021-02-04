Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

“I am pleased that in spite of the pandemic, MPT grew NFFO per share by 21% in 2020 and is approaching $5 billion in investments closed since the end of 2019 in a manner both accretive to earnings and beneficial to operator and property diversity in an already strongly diverse portfolio,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., MPT’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “While not a surprise to MPT, the challenges of 2020 proved that hospitals are essential to global healthcare delivery and that our growth pipeline can sustain momentum under challenging circumstances.”

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020 as well as certain events occurring subsequent to quarter end.

Mr. Aldag continued, “2021 is obviously off to a strong start on the investment front, and growth-related conversations with our operators are picking up as they emerge from 2020 with strong operations and significant liquidity.”

Included in the financial tables accompanying this press release is information about the Company’s assets and liabilities, net income, and reconciliations of net income to NFFO, all on a basis comparable to 2019 results, and reconciliations of total assets to pro forma total gross assets and total revenues to total adjusted revenues.

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

During the fourth quarter and thus far in 2021, MPT and its operators continued to execute on several accretive acquisitions despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the fourth quarter, the Company closed on various investments in IRFs across the U.S. In late-November, MPT agreed to a roughly $48 million development in Stockton, CA with Ernest Health (“Ernest”) and also acquired an Ernest facility in Elgin, SC in late December for roughly $17 million. In addition, the Company acquired in December properties in El Paso, TX and the Louisville, KY market operated by Curahealth for a combined $58 million. These transactions were closed at a weighted average GAAP cap rate approximating 10%.

In addition to these U.S. rehabilitation facilities, MPT closed on the previously announced $130 million Colombian investment and three other transactions: (i) the Company purchased the 999-year ground lease at The Royal Marsden Private Care, a flagship facility located in London’s Cavendish Square and MPT’s first lease with the National Health Service (“NHS”), for £50 million; (ii) separately, MPT acquired Circle Reading Hospital, to be joined to MPT’s master lease agreement with Circle, in December for £85 million; and (iii) MPT increased its equity ownership and related investment in Infracore, the landlord entity of Swiss hospital operator Swiss Medical Network, for a total investment of approximately 207 million Swiss Francs. Terms of these investment agreements provide for long-term absolute net lease arrangements and investment returns well in-line with recently disclosed yields in the U.K. and Switzerland.

As discussed in more detail in the Company’s January 6, 2021 press release, MPT invested £800 million on January 19, 2021 in a sale-leaseback agreement of U.K. behavioral hospitals operated by Priory at an 8.6% GAAP cap rate. In addition, the Company extended a short-term £250 million loan to the purchaser of the operator, expected to be repaid by the end of the third quarter, and acquired a 9.9% equity interest in Priory. In relation to the deal, MPT utilized approximately £500 million of interim short-term financing at terms similar to those in its revolving line of credit agreement.

The Company has pro forma total gross assets of approximately $20.4 billion, including $15.1 billion in general acute care hospitals, $2.2 billion in inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, $1.7 billion in behavioral health facilities, $0.3 billion in long-term acute care hospitals, and $0.3 billion in freestanding emergency room and urgent care properties. MPT’s portfolio, pro forma for the transactions described herein, includes 431 properties representing roughly 43,000 licensed beds across the United States and in Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Australia, and Colombia. The properties are leased to or mortgaged by 50 hospital operating companies. MPT continues to work with existing and new operators in the U.S. and abroad on numerous opportunities.

OPERATING RESULTS AND OUTLOOK

Net income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was $110 million (or $0.20 per diluted share) and $431 million ($0.81 per diluted share), respectively, compared to $130 million (or $0.26 per diluted share) and $375 million ($0.87 per diluted share) in the year earlier periods.

NFFO for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 was $220 million ($0.41 per diluted share) and $831 million ($1.57 per diluted share), respectively, compared to $171 million ($0.35 per diluted share) and $557 million ($1.30 per diluted share) in the year earlier periods.

Based on 2020 and 2021 year-to-date transactions, including the Priory sale-leaseback transaction, along with an assumed capital structure resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio between 5.0 and 6.0 times, MPT expects an annual run-rate of $1.14 to $1.18 per diluted share for net income and $1.72 to $1.76 per diluted share for NFFO.

These estimates do not include the effects, if any, of unexpected real estate operating costs, changes in accounting pronouncements, litigation costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition costs, currency exchange rate movements, interest rate hedging activities, write-offs of straight-line rent or other non-recurring or unplanned transactions. Moreover, these estimates do not provide for the impact on MPT or its tenants and borrowers from the global COVID-19 pandemic. These estimates may change if the Company acquires or sells assets in amounts that are different from estimates, market interest rates change, debt is refinanced, new shares are issued, additional debt is incurred, other operating expenses vary, income from equity investments vary from expectations, or existing leases or loans do not perform in accordance with their terms.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “objectives”, “outlook”, “guidance” or other similar words, and include statements regarding our strategies, objectives, future expansion and development activities, and expected financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) the economic, political and social impact of, and uncertainty relating to, the COVID-19 pandemic, including governmental assistance to hospitals and healthcare providers, including certain of our tenants; (ii) the ability of our tenants, operators and borrowers to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual arrangements with us, especially as a result of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and government regulation of hospitals and healthcare providers in connection with same (as further detailed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2020); (iii) our expectations regarding annual run-rate net income and NFFO per share; (iv) our success in implementing our business strategy and our ability to identify, underwrite, finance, consummate and integrate acquisitions and investments; (v) the nature and extent of our current and future competition; (vi) macroeconomic conditions, such as a disruption of or lack of access to the capital markets or movements in currency exchange rates; (vii) our ability to obtain debt financing on attractive terms or at all, which may adversely impact our ability to pursue acquisition and development opportunities and pay down, refinance, restructure or extend our indebtedness as it becomes due; (viii) increases in our borrowing costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors, including the potential phasing out of LIBOR after 2021; (ix) international, national and local economic, real estate and other market conditions, which may negatively impact, among other things, the financial condition of our tenants, lenders and institutions that hold our cash balances, and may expose us to increased risks of default by these parties; (x) factors affecting the real estate industry generally or the healthcare real estate industry in particular; (xi) our ability to maintain our status as a REIT for federal and state income tax purposes; (xii) federal and state healthcare and other regulatory requirements, as well as those in the foreign jurisdictions where we own properties; (xiii) the value of our real estate assets, which may limit our ability to dispose of assets at attractive prices or obtain or maintain equity or debt financing secured by our properties or on an unsecured basis; (xiv) the ability of our tenants and operators to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the our properties, to deliver high-quality services, to attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract patients; (xv) potential environmental contingencies and other liabilities; and (xvi) the closing of the Priory sale-leaseback transaction.

The risks described above are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance, including the risk factors discussed under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and as updated in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual performance or outcomes may vary materially from any forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those statements are based. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We disclaim any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets (Unaudited) (A) Real estate assets Land, buildings and improvements, intangible lease assets, and other $ 12,078,927 $ 8,102,754 Investment in financing leases 2,010,922 2,060,302 Mortgage loans 248,080 1,275,022 Gross investment in real estate assets 14,337,929 11,438,078 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (833,529 ) (570,042 ) Net investment in real estate assets 13,504,400 10,868,036 Cash and cash equivalents 549,884 1,462,286 Interest and rent receivables 46,208 31,357 Straight-line rent receivables 490,462 334,231 Equity investments 1,123,623 926,990 Other loans 858,368 544,832 Other assets 256,069 299,599 Total Assets $ 16,829,014 $ 14,467,331 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Debt, net $ 8,865,458 $ 7,023,679 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 438,750 291,489 Deferred revenue 36,177 16,098 Obligations to tenants and other lease liabilities 144,772 107,911 Total Liabilities 9,485,157 7,439,177 Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 10,000 shares; no shares outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 750,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 541,419 shares at December 31, 2020 and 517,522 shares at December 31, 2019 541 518 Additional paid-in capital 7,461,503 7,008,199 Retained (deficit) earnings (71,411 ) 83,012 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,324 ) (62,905 ) Treasury shares, at cost (777 ) (777 ) Total Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 7,338,532 7,028,047 Non-controlling interests 5,325 107 Total Equity 7,343,857 7,028,154 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 16,829,014 $ 14,467,331 (A) Financials have been derived from the prior year audited financial statements.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Revenues Rent billed $ 203,034 $ 130,310 $ 741,311 $ 474,151 Straight-line rent 55,184 33,643 158,881 110,456 Income from financing leases 49,081 52,364 206,550 119,617 Interest and other income 26,507 40,121 142,496 149,973 Total revenues 333,806 256,438 1,249,238 854,197 Expenses Interest 85,190 70,434 328,728 237,830 Real estate depreciation and amortization 72,196 44,152 264,245 152,313 Property-related 5,712 8,598 24,890 23,992 General and administrative 34,542 27,402 131,663 96,411 Total expenses 197,640 150,586 749,526 510,546 Other income (expense) (Loss) gain on sale of real estate (130 ) 41,498 (2,833 ) 41,560 Real estate impairment charges - (21,031 ) (19,006 ) (21,031 ) Earnings from equity interests 5,154 4,416 20,417 16,051 Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs (27,569 ) (1,233 ) (28,180 ) (6,106 ) Other (including mark-to-market adjustments on equity securities) 2,717 1,152 (6,782 ) (345 ) Total other income (expense) (19,828 ) 24,802 (36,384 ) 30,129 Income before income tax 116,338 130,654 463,328 373,780 Income tax (expense) benefit (6,232 ) (731 ) (31,056 ) 2,621 Net income 110,106 129,923 432,272 376,401 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (222 ) (285 ) (822 ) (1,717 ) Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 109,884 $ 129,638 $ 431,450 $ 374,684 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted: Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 0.20 $ 0.26 $ 0.81 $ 0.87 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 537,003 493,593 529,239 427,075 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 538,351 494,893 530,461 428,299 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 1.08 $ 1.02

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except for per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 FFO information: Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 109,884 $ 129,638 $ 431,450 $ 374,684 Participating securities' share in earnings (719 ) (954 ) (2,105 ) (2,308 ) Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings $ 109,165 $ 128,684 $ 429,345 $ 372,376 Depreciation and amortization 83,327 53,497 306,493 183,921 Loss (gain) on sale of real estate 130 (41,498 ) 2,833 (41,560 ) Real estate impairment charges - 21,031 19,006 21,031 Funds from operations $ 192,622 $ 161,714 $ 757,677 $ 535,768 Write-off of straight-line rent and other (683 ) 12,943 26,415 22,447 Non-cash fair value adjustments 612 (4,636 ) 9,642 (6,908 ) Tax rate change (366 ) - 9,295 - Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs 27,569 1,233 28,180 6,106 Normalized funds from operations $ 219,754 $ 171,254 $ 831,209 $ 557,413 Share-based compensation 12,554 10,069 47,154 32,188 Debt costs amortization 3,548 2,761 13,937 9,675 Rent deferral, net 1,267 - (11,393 ) - Straight-line rent revenue and other (71,659 ) (48,836 ) (238,687 ) (145,598 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 165,464 $ 135,248 $ 642,220 $ 453,678 Per diluted share data: Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings $ 0.20 $ 0.26 $ 0.81 $ 0.87 Depreciation and amortization 0.16 0.11 0.57 0.43 Loss (gain) on sale of real estate - (0.08 ) 0.01 (0.10 ) Real estate impairment charges - 0.04 0.04 0.05 Funds from operations $ 0.36 $ 0.33 $ 1.43 $ 1.25 Write-off of straight-line rent and other - 0.03 0.05 0.05 Non-cash fair value adjustments - (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) Tax rate change - - 0.02 - Debt refinancing and unutilized financing costs 0.05 - 0.05 0.01 Normalized funds from operations $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 1.57 $ 1.30 Share-based compensation 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.08 Debt costs amortization 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Rent deferral, net - - (0.02 ) - Straight-line rent revenue and other (0.13 ) (0.11 ) (0.45 ) (0.34 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 0.31 $ 0.27 $ 1.21 $ 1.06 Notes: (A) Certain line items above (such as depreciation and amortization) include our share of such income/expense from unconsolidated joint ventures. These amounts are included with the activity of all of our equity interests in the "Earnings from equity interests" line on the consolidated statements of income. (B) Investors and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations, or FFO, as a supplemental performance measure. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate asset values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, which assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time. We compute FFO in accordance with the definition provided by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (losses) on sales of real estate and impairment charges on real estate assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. In addition to presenting FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, we also disclose normalized FFO, which adjusts FFO for items that relate to unanticipated or non-core events or activities or accounting changes that, if not noted, would make comparison to prior period results and market expectations less meaningful to investors and analysts. We believe that the use of FFO, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and the use of normalized FFO makes comparisons of our operating results with prior periods and other companies more meaningful. While FFO and normalized FFO are relevant and widely used supplemental measures of operating and financial performance of REITs, they should not be viewed as a substitute measure of our operating performance since the measures do not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, which can be significant economic costs that could materially impact our results of operations. FFO and normalized FFO should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our results of operations or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity. We calculate adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, by subtracting from or adding to normalized FFO (i) non-cash revenue, (ii) non-cash share-based compensation expense, and (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs. AFFO is an operating measurement that we use to analyze our results of operations based on the receipt, rather than the accrual, of our rental revenue and on certain other adjustments. We believe that this is an important measurement because our leases generally have significant contractual escalations of base rents and therefore result in recognition of rental income that is not collected until future periods, and costs that are deferred or are non-cash charges. Our calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to AFFO or similarly titled measures reported by other REITs. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (calculated pursuant to GAAP) as an indicator of our results of operations or to cash flow from operating activities (calculated pursuant to GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Annual Run‐Rate Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited) Annual Run-Rate Guidance - Per Share(1) Low High Net income attributable to MPT common stockholders $ 1.14 $ 1.18 Participating securities' share in earnings - - Net income, less participating securities' share in earnings $ 1.14 $ 1.18 Depreciation and amortization 0.58 0.58 Funds from operations $ 1.72 $ 1.76 Other adjustments - - Normalized funds from operations $ 1.72 $ 1.76 (1) The guidance is based on current expectations and actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed in this table, which is a forward-looking statement within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Please refer to the forward-looking statement included in this press release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk factors that affect our performance.

Pro Forma Total Gross Assets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total Assets $ 16,829,014 $ 14,467,331 Add: Real estate commitments on new investments(1) 1,901,087 1,988,550 Unfunded amounts on development deals and commenced capital improvement projects(2) 166,258 163,370 Accumulated depreciation and amortization 833,529 570,042 Incremental gross assets of our joint ventures(3) 1,287,077 563,911 Proceeds from new debt and equity subsequent to period-end 1,479,961 927,990 Less: Cash used for funding the transactions above(4) (2,067,345 ) (2,151,920 ) Pro Forma Total Gross Assets(5) $ 20,429,581 $ 16,529,274 (1) The 2020 column reflects investments made in 2021, including the acquisition of 40 facilities in the United Kingdom on January 19, 2021. The 2019 column reflects the acquisition of 30 facilities in the United Kingdom on January 8, 2020. (2) Includes $65.5 million and $41.7 million of unfunded amounts on ongoing development projects and $100.8 million and $121.7 million of unfunded amounts on capital improvement projects and development projects that have commenced rent, as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (3) Adjustment to reflect our share of our joint ventures' gross assets. (4) Includes cash available on-hand plus cash generated from activities subsequent to period-end including proceeds from new debt, equity or loan repayments. (5) Pro forma total gross assets is total assets before accumulated depreciation/amortization and assumes all real estate commitments on new investments and unfunded amounts on development deals and commenced capital improvement projects are fully funded using cash on hand (if available). We believe pro forma total gross assets is useful to investors as it provides a more current view of our portfolio and allows for a better understanding of our concentration levels as our commitments close and our other commitments are fully funded.

Adjusted Revenues (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Total revenues $ 1,249,238 Revenue from real estate properties owned through joint venture arrangements 105,758 Total adjusted revenues(1) $ 1,354,996 (1) Adjusted revenues are total revenues adjusted for our pro rata portion of similar revenues in our real estate joint venture arrangements. We believe adjusted revenue is useful to investors as it provides a more complete view of revenue across all of our investments and allows for better understanding of our revenue concentration.

