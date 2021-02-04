Evergy Appoints Kirkland B. Andrews Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

As chief financial officer, Andrews will be responsible for Evergy’s corporate financial functions, including treasury, accounting, planning, tax, capital allocation, and investor relations. Andrews will also oversee the company’s performance management, corporate development and renewable energy development activities. Since March 2020, Andrews has been a member of the Evergy Board of Directors. Andrews served as a member of the board’s Strategic Review and Operations Committee, which worked with Evergy’s management team to craft the Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) introduced in August 2020 following a comprehensive and independent review of the company’s operations. Andrews will vacate his Evergy board position when he assumes his new management role.

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) today announced Kirk Andrews will become the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Feb. 22, 2021. Andrews fills the role currently held by Tony Somma, who announced his plans to depart the company on January 8.

“Kirk has a track record of outstanding leadership as a chief financial officer and a wealth of knowledge and experience, including in the areas of corporate transformation, performance management and renewable energy strategy. As an Evergy board member, he played an integral role in the formation of our STP,” said David Campbell, Evergy President and Chief Executive Officer. “Kirk clearly stands out as the best person for this role. I am very excited for Kirk to join our executive team and help us to successfully execute the STP and advance the interests of all stakeholders and the communities we serve.”

Andrews, 53, currently serves as executive vice president and chief financial officer of NRG Energy, Inc. (“NRG”), a Fortune 500 integrated power company. Andrews’ focus at NRG included formulating NRG’s financial and capital allocation strategies, executing the company’s portfolio and balance sheet restructuring, overseeing the financing strategy for renewable energy development and the creation of NRG Yield, and helping to lead NRG’s corporate transformation, including significant cost and operational enhancements across the company.

Andrews joined NRG as chief financial officer in 2011 after a successful 15-year career in financial services. He served as Managing Director and subsequently headed the North American Power Investment Banking group at Citigroup Global Markets. Later, he served as Managing Director and co-head of Power and Utilities–Americas at Deutsche Bank. During his banking career, Andrews led numerous large and innovative strategic, debt, equity and commodities transactions. He currently serves on the board of directors for RPM International (NYSE: RPM), a high-performance coating, sealants and specialty chemicals company, where he is a member of the Audit Committee and previously served as co-chair of the Operating Improvement Committee.