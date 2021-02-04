 

Bioventus Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus" or the “Company”), today announced that it has commenced the initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Bioventus is offering 7,350,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $16.00 and $18.00 per share. Bioventus expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,102,500 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BVS.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.



