Epazz Blockchain Technology is Developing Greenheart DeFi Mobile App for Trading Punt Tokens to Fund CBD Hemp Products and Farm Expansion; Set to Launch in March 2021

Epazz Blockchain Technology Providers Set to Launch Greenheart DeFi Mobile App

CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a provider of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency mobile apps, smart contracts, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company is developing the Greenheart DeFi mobile application to trade Greenheart Punt tokens as the first distributed application (dApp) marketplace for Cannabidiol (CBD) oils products.

Greenheart CBD is an Irish owned company with a vision to bring the finest Irish made Cannabidiol (CBD) oils products from seed to shelf in Ireland. The company helps farmers to produce the best organic hemp crops and process them through cold press extraction machinery in the most natural way possible. The company has spent years researching extraction methods with full traceability from seed to shelf. It aims to create standardized cold-press extraction procedures and create the most effective CBD products for the end consumer.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO, and Chairman of Epazz, Inc., said in a comment: "What differentiates Greenheart Punt tokens from other tokens and cryptocurrencies is its sustainability. Greenheart CBD hemp company is profitable and revenue-producing. Global expansion through its DeFi platform is the next step in global expansion."

Through collaboration with Epazz blockchain technology provider, Greenheart built the first distributed application (dApp) marketplace for CBD products. The company uses the industry-leading decentralized platform "Origin." It enables token investors to use the platform to purchase Greenheart CBD products using Ethereum or the Greenheart Punt tokens. The dApp marketplace is now live and the company has issued the Greenheart Punt token to expand its scope to the CBD community, by offering its token holders a cost-effective and operationally efficient way to access the growing range of Greenheart CBD products.

The Greenheart mobile app will allow token holders to use their tokens to purchase current and future CBD products. Additionally, more Greenheart CBD Punt token holders mean rapid growth of the token community, allowing for developing advanced technology across its production process including AI, drone technology, and Big Data capabilities and analytics. It also enables easy payment processing using secure blockchain technology.